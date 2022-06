An 11-acre Florida Panhandle estate first owned by a Louisiana oil family has been sold for $25 million, setting a record for a single-family home transaction for the region. The off-market deal closed June 6, according to Luxury Portfolio International, which brokered the sale along with Florida’s Premier Property Group. The buyer, known only as Miramar Holdings LLC, may parcel the land into multiple luxury homes, each with access to the beach.

