Watch OTD 1978: Tom Seaver pitches no-hitter

The Indianapolis Colts tried to see if Carson Wentz could get them to the promise land. They not only gave the Philadelphia Eagles a 2021 third-round pick, but also a 2022 first-round pick after Wentz played 75% of the snaps last season. The result, not all that close to winning a Super Bowl. In fact, they didn't even make the playoffs.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 38 MINUTES AGO