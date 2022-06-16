Tompkins County Sheriff holding forum on unarmed pilot program

ITHACA, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office will hold a virtual public forum on Tuesday, June 21 at 12 pm. The forum will detail the elements of the unarmed pilot program, introduce the Sheriff’s Clerks who will handle the calls included in the pilot program, and answer questions from the community.

The program is intended to both assess the effectiveness and outcomes of unarmed responses to certain call types and free up time for Sheriff’s Deputies to respond to emergency calls, complete investigations, and build more relationships with members of the community.

The forum will also encourage community input on the plan, TCSO is asking community members to help determine how the pilot program should measure success. Input can also be shared through the Reimagining Public Safety website at www.publicsafetyreimagined.org . The forum will be on zoom, and simulcast and archived on the Tompkins County YouTube channel. Please register for the Zoom event in advance

