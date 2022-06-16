ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tompkins County, NY

Tompkins County Sheriff holding forum on unarmed pilot program

By -David Sorensen
 4 days ago

ITHACA, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office will hold a virtual public forum on Tuesday, June 21 at 12 pm. The forum will detail the elements of the unarmed pilot program, introduce the Sheriff’s Clerks who will handle the calls included in the pilot program, and answer questions from the community.

The program is intended to both assess the effectiveness and outcomes of unarmed responses to certain call types and free up time for Sheriff’s Deputies to respond to emergency calls, complete investigations, and build more relationships with members of the community.

The forum will also encourage community input on the plan, TCSO is asking community members to help determine how the pilot program should measure success. Input can also be shared through the Reimagining Public Safety website at www.publicsafetyreimagined.org . The forum will be on zoom, and simulcast and archived on the Tompkins County YouTube channel. Please register for the Zoom event in advance

WETM 18 News

Lane closures beginning Monday in Steuben County

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) — Interstate 86 will experience lane closures in Steuben County beginning Monday, June 21, the New York State Department of Transportation says. NYDOT says that the closures will be happening in the Village of Painted Post to facilitate bridge repairs, the closures are the following: Eastbound traffic along I-86 near Exit […]
WETM 18 News

Vaccines now available for 6 months to 5 years old

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- Over the weekend the CDC approved vaccines for toddlers as young as 6 months, the shots are expected to come sometime this week. These vaccines are not only approved by the CDC and the FDA, but the American Academy of Pediatrics as well. Chairman of Pediatrics at Arnot Health, Dr. Jeffery Gardner […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

American Airlines drops Ithaca amidst pilot shortage

(WSYR-TV) — A pilot shortage is forcing a popular airline to cease operations to three U.S. cities, including a Finger Lakes destination. The Points Guys, a travel blog, published on Sunday that American Airlines will no longer serve Ithaca, N.Y., Islip, N.Y., and Toledo, Ohio, effective September 7. The airline cites a regional pilot shortage […]
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Early morning fire ravages Southside home

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A fire broke out Saturday morning on Elmira’s Southside, leaving a large section of the house charred. Reports of a structure fire rang out sometime after 1 a.m. on Saturday on Chestnut Street in Elmira. Smoke filled the neighborhood as fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze. One neighbor that lives […]
ELMIRA, NY
