Georgia State

Herschel Walker, After Disparaging Absent Dads, Now Says He Has 4 Kids

By Nina Golgowski
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dnh6J_0gCj6iSF00 Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker, seen in May, has confirmed that he has four children. This follows him confirming that he has a 10-year-old son that he reportedly has limited contact with. (Photo: Megan Varner via Getty Images)

Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker confirmed that he actually has four children, following revelations that the critic of absentee fathers has a 10-year-old son with whom he reportedly has limited contact.

In addition to the 10-year-old, the aspiring Georgia senator has a 13-year-old son as well as an adult daughter who he had when he was around 20 years old, The Daily Beast first reported Thursday. He also has a 22-year-old son who he has previously publicly disclosed.

This brings his total, publicly reported children to four.

“I have four children. Three sons and a daughter. They’re not ‘undisclosed’ - they’re my kids. I support them all and love them all,” Walker said in a statement to HuffPost Thursday.

The former football star, who has received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, said he has never denied having four kids ― despite conflicting comments made by his campaign Wednesday.

Walker said he reported the four children to the federal government when appointed to the President’s Council on Sports Fitness and Nutrition by Trump in 2018. He reportedly shared with the Daily Beast a copy of the form he filled out for this appointment, which listed the names and ages of all four kids.

Walker, in his statement to HuffPost, said he “chose not to use them as props to win a political campaign. What parent would want their child involved in garbage, gutter politics like this?”

“Saying I hide my children because I don’t discuss them with reporters to win a campaign? That’s outrageous. I can take the heat, that’s politics - but leave my kids alone,” he added.

Walker’s campaign has made no prior mention of these children until now. In a statement to HuffPost on Wednesday, his campaign manager, Scott Paradise, said he had one child when he was unmarried years ago.

“Herschel had a child years ago when he wasn’t married,” the statement said. “He’s supported the child and continues to do so. He’s proud of his children. To suggest that Herschel is ‘hiding’ the child because he hasn’t used him in his political campaign is offensive and absurd.”

News of Walker’s additional children is noteworthy as he has been a public critic of children being raised in fatherless homes.

The Daily Beast reported Tuesday that the mother of his 10-year-old son had to sue Walker after giving birth in order to secure a declaration of paternity and child support from the former NFL player.

He has not played an active parental role in this younger son’s life, though he sends him Christmas and birthday presents, The Daily Beast reported, citing a person close to the child’s family.

In a 2020 interview with conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Walker called fatherless homes a “major, major problem” in Black communities and described himself as acting “like a father” to fatherless kids in the Georgia town where he grew up.

“Remember, you can leave the wife, but don’t leave your child,” he said he advises young men he meets.

In another 2020 interview with conservative video bloggers Diamond and Silk, Walker disparaged Black fathers who leave boys to be raised by their mother. He likened this to when Black families were separated during slavery.

“Even if you have to leave that woman — you don’t leave that child,” he said.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 59

Melissa Lopez
4d ago

some lessons we learn by experience. if he is supporting them, anything else is no one's business. he is right about fatherless homes, but some don't understand that till later.

Reply(22)
12
Jen32
4d ago

I can't get past him saying he has multiple personalities and people still voting for him???

Reply(1)
17
Rafael Martinez
4d ago

anyone know if he's an honorary policeman or if he's still a member of the FBI?🤔😂🤣🤷

Reply(1)
10
