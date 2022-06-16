ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
24-year-old Darius Johnson in critical condition, Casey Mejia and E’qwan McCrea injured in a wreck (Marietta, GA)

24-year-old Darius Johnson in critical condition, Casey Mejia and E’qwan McCrea injured in a wreck (Marietta, GA)Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 24-year-old Darius Johnson, 33-year-old Casey Mejia, and 18-year-old E’qwan McCrea, of Kingstree, as the victims who suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle wreck on late Tuesday night in Marietta. The four-vehicle pile-up took place on Interstate 75 Northbound at the Allgood Road overpass [...]

