Wyoming State

Kimberly Guilfoyle praised Liz Cheney's 'tremendous support of President Trump' and 'respect among your GOP colleagues' in newly revealed email from 2020 campaign

By Bryan Metzger,Oma Seddiq
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

Trump campaign official Kimberly Guilfoyle and Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming

AP Photos/Susan Walsh and J. Scott Applewhite

  • A new email revealed by Politico shows how much Liz Cheney's standing in Trumpworld has changed.
  • Kimberly Guilfoyle praised Cheney's "tremendous support of President Trump" in an April 2020 email.
  • Now, the two find themselves on opposite ends of the select committee investigating the January 6 attacks.

Kimberly Guilfoyle — the fiancé of Donald Trump Jr., a former Fox News personality, and a Trump 2020 campaign aide — previously praised Rep. Liz Cheney for her strong support of then-President Donald Trump.

In an April 2020 email reported on Thursday by Politico , Guilfoyle thanked the Wyoming Republican for making a $10,000 contribution to Trump's reelection effort.

"I wanted to start off by saying a big thank you for your $10,000 contribution to DJTFP and for your continued support for the President. I apologize for not being able to join the call yesterday with you and our RNC Co-Chair, Tommy Hicks," Guilfoyle wrote in the April 30 email. "Please do not hesitate to reach out if you do need anything!"

She continued: "We are thrilled that you have agreed to serve as a Trump Victory Finance Committee (TVFC) Congressional Co-Captain. You were hand selected for this role because of your tremendous support of President Trump, and your leadership and respect among your GOP colleagues."

Guilfoyle went on to say Cheney's involvement would be "critical" to ensuring Trump's victory in November, while asking the Wyoming Republican to raise "at least $60,000 by August 20, 2020." The rest of the email described the requirements of Cheney's role as a "Congressional Captain" for the campaign, including overseeing outreach to Republican congressional colleagues in nine western states.

"Thank you and I look forward to working with you over the next seven months to re-elect President Donald J. Trump," wrote Guilfoyle, then-the national chair of the Trump Victory Finance Committee.

It's a far cry from where the two Republicans stand now.

As the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol was underway, Cheney reportedly said she wanted to "impeach the son of a bitch ," referring to Trump's role in the riot, surprising some of her Democratic colleagues. Cheney, along with nine other House Republicans, later voted to impeach Trump on a charge of "incitement of insurrection."

Trump, as a result, has heavily attacked Cheney and is determined to oust her from Congress, endorsing her primary challenger Harriet Hageman, an attorney and former Republican National Committee member. The Wyoming Republican primary takes place on August 16.

Congressional Republicans also later rebuked Cheney because of her continued pushback on Trump's false 2020 election claims and her insistence that he shouldn't be the leader of the party. Last May, she lost her leadership position in the House Republican Conference to Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York.

In the days before her May 12, 2021 ouster, Guilfoyle shared an article on Twitter arguing that Cheney's criticism was distracting from the party's goal of taking on Democrats.

Cheney went on to serve as one of just two Republicans on the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot. The panel issued a subpoena to Guilfoyle in May after she backed out of a prior meeting with the committee because, according to her, "members notorious for leaking information appeared" without her prior knowledge.

"Ms. Guilfoyle met with Donald Trump inside the White House, spoke at the rally that took place before the riot on January 6th, and apparently played a key role organizing and raising funds for that event," committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson said in a statement at the time.

"Because Ms. Guilfoyle backed out of her original commitment to provide a voluntary interview, we are issuing today's subpoena that will compel her to testify. We expect her to comply with the law and cooperate," he added.

The committee had already obtained her phone records through subpoenas to communications companies.

The Washington Post reported this week that Guilfoyle was paid $60,000 for her 146-second speech at the Ellipse on January 6. Publix Heiress Julie Fancelli reportedly paid Guilfoyle via Turning Point Action, a conservative advocacy group.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 85

Vanessa Cummings
3d ago

🤔🇺🇸😒😟 she needs to be investigate too !!! Course she under-grand too watching the attack on capital January 6 !!! And she was dance ing !!! It’s on tape !!!!

Reply(5)
17
Uncle Burny
2d ago

Why is Pelosi schummer and schiff not investigated for ignoring Trump demand to add more security, also agents who open the doors and told people to come in , why aren’t they arrested

Reply(12)
18
VAXX2
3d ago

Liz Chaney is a hero! The rioters were goi g to kill Pence and Trump never even cared!!! How could anyone defend the attack to over throw the government as that was exactly what they had planned to do on January 6 and was lead by Trump!! The Republicans that put their jobs on the line to up hold the Constitution can hold their heads up high! They did what they were sworn to do unlike the Republicans that are like Trump and only care about their self’s … if they were allow to get by with the riot we would never have another election! Trump wants to run the country like Putin!! Thank God they didn’t get by with it! Hannity even text Trump and told him to stop the rioters that’s how bad it was one of his loyal followers!!

Reply(5)
27
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
