Billings residents rush for bottled water after water plant temporarily shuts down
Late Tuesday, the water treatment plant for the city of Billings was shut down after its source, the Yellowstone River, rose too high for operations to continue. On Wednesday, multiple retail stores around felt shockwaves as customers rushed to buy bottled water and jugs.
When city officials announced Wednesday that the city has a 24-36 hour supply of water for the city in reserve, residents rushed to stores across Billings in search of water. Most stores had limits of one to two cases per person but even so, many were already sold out.
"We went to Sam's Club; we went to Costco. They both said they were sold out," said Robin Hartman, who was shopping in WinCo.
That was at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
At the press conference Wednesday morning, City of Billings Public Works Director Debi Meling said, "We are working nonstop to bring the plant back up." When the river levels hit 15 feet, city workers had to shut down the plant until river levels began to recede.
The city reported Wednesday afternoon that operations had resumed at the water treatment plant, albeit at a low capacity. With stores feeling the brunt of the reaction to this morning's news, many stores are expected to struggle to keep water supplies on the shelves.
Montana News
Montana seeking speedy presidential disaster declaration for massive floodingMTN News 5:53 PM, Jun 15, 2022
Local News
'Breaks my heart': Park City veteran's home washes away in Yellowstone RiverHailey Monaco 8:43 PM, Jun 15, 2022
Local News
Update: Billings water plant restarts at 'very low capacity'MTN News 12:02 PM, Jun 15, 2022
Montana News
Road to Gardiner opens, Mammoth likely to remain closedMTN News 2:54 PM, Jun 14, 2022
News
Gianforte declares statewide disasterJohn Riley 12:20 PM, Jun 14, 2022
Local News
Yellowstone Park hopes to open southern loop within a weekJohn Sherer 7:37 PM, Jun 14, 2022
Local News
Fromberg battles 100-year floodingJackie Coffin 8:22 PM, Jun 14, 2022
Local News
Absarokee homes submerged as flooding erodes Stillwater River banksScott Breen 7:34 PM, Jun 14, 2022
Local News
Montana National Guard rescues large group stranded at East Rosebud LakeCasey Conlon 8:16 PM, Jun 14, 2022
Local News
Massive flooding causing evacuations in LaurelPhil Van Pelt 8:54 PM, Jun 14, 2022
News
Montana National Guard rescue a dozen people stranded by floodingJohn Riley 3:51 PM, Jun 14, 2022
Local News
Flood evacuation center busy in Red LodgeHailey Monaco 9:29 PM, Jun 13, 2022
Montana News
Video: Park employee housing swept into river in GardinerMTN News 11:05 PM, Jun 13, 2022
National News
Northern portion of Yellowstone could remain closed for 'substantial length' due to floodingSarah Dewberry 3:26 PM, Jun 15, 2022
Local News
'Raging beast': Campers rescued from flooded Stillwater RiverAlina Hauter 8:22 PM, Jun 13, 2022
Local News
Historic Absarokee homestead flooded, evacuated as river levels hit 11 feetJackie Coffin 8:39 PM, Jun 13, 2022
Montana News
Video: Park employee housing swept into river in GardinerMTN News 11:05 PM, Jun 13, 2022
Local News
Flood evacuation center busy in Red LodgeHailey Monaco 9:29 PM, Jun 13, 2022
Montana News
Floodwaters cut off Stillwater Mine, some employees strandedMTN News 2:01 PM, Jun 13, 2022
Montana News
Officials close inbound traffic into Yellowstone National ParkMTN News 11:53 AM, Jun 13, 2022
Montana News
Historic flooding on the Yellowstone RiverMTN News 3:16 PM, Jun 13, 2022
Local News
Video: Drone captures major flooding in AbsarokeeCBS News 4:37 PM, Jun 14, 2022
Montana News
Paradise Valley residents say flooding unlike anything they've seen beforeEdgar Cedillo 10:31 AM, Jun 14, 2022
Local News
68 rescued from Woodbine Campground near NyeMTN News 7:04 PM, Jun 13, 2022
Flathead County issues state of emergency due to floodingMTN News 5:43 PM, Jun 15, 2022
Comments / 0