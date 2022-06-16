ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India asks female coaches to chaperone athletes after harassment claims

AFP
 4 days ago

Indian sports authorities have told female coaches to chaperone women athletes on tour after a sexual harassment scandal shook the country's elite cycling community.

Top sprint team coach RK Sharma was sacked last week after an unnamed cyclist said he had attempted to "forcefully" coerce her into sex during a training camp in Slovenia.

On Wednesday, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) ordered all national sports federations to send women coaches to accompany female athletes during domestic and international travel.

"The step has been taken after recent events came to light where certain female athletes have complained against their coaches during international trips," the SAI said in a statement.

"There is an expectation, at all times, of appropriate behaviour consistent with the core values of sportsmanship and appropriate moral conduct," it added.

The cyclist whose complaint led to Sharma's sacking returned from Slovenia this month saying that the coach's behaviour left her "extremely scared for my safety, wellbeing and life".

She said Sharma had also threatened to destroy her career by having her removed from an elite sports academy and ensuring she would be left to "sell vegetables on the road".

Since Sharma's sacking, women's national cycling champion Deborah Herold has come forward to accuse him of slapping and ridiculing her.

Herold told the Indian Express newspaper she was removed from the national team because Sharma and his assistant believed she was in a same-sex relationship.

Sharma has presided over a "toxic atmosphere" and his assistant "taunted, ignored and isolated" Herold from the rest of the cyclists, she was quoted as saying on Thursday.

AFP

Swimming to set up 'open category' for transgender athletes

Swimming will set up an 'open category' to allow transgender athletes to compete as part of a new policy which will effectively ban them from women's races. But "male-to-female transgender athletes... can only compete as female athletes in FINA competition, and set a world records in the female category, if they can establish they have not experienced any part of male puberty." 
SOCIETY
AFP

Japan judo hits crisis point as bullied, burnt-out children quit

Japan is the home of judo but a brutal win-at-all-costs mentality, corporal punishment and pressure to lose weight are driving large numbers of children to quit, raising fears for the sport's future in its traditional powerhouse. "The parents end up having the same win-at-all-costs mentality as the judo club and they contribute to it."
SPORTS
AFP

Rugby league joins swimming in banning transgender athletes

The sport of rugby league on Tuesday joined swimming by banning transgender players from international competition, as world athletics said it was also considering a rule change. The International Rugby League's announcement means transgender athletes will be banned from this year's Women's Rugby League World Cup in England in November.
RUGBY
AFP

AFP

