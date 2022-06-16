Man killed in Lamont shooting identified

UPDATE (10:17 AM): Authorities identified David Garcia Bruno, 19, of Lamont, as the man killed in a Wednesday night shooting in Lamont.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office said a man was killed Wednesday night in a shooting in Lamont.

KCSO said homicide detectives arrived on the scene at about 10:15 p.m. near the intersection of Di Giorgio Road and Main Street.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. at home in that area, said KCSO.

KCSO said a man was killed in the shooting and no suspect information is available at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.