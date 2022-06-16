ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamont, CA

Man killed in Lamont shooting identified

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
 4 days ago
UPDATE (10:17 AM): Authorities identified David Garcia Bruno, 19, of Lamont, as the man killed in a Wednesday night shooting in Lamont.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office said a man was killed Wednesday night in a shooting in Lamont.

KCSO said homicide detectives arrived on the scene at about 10:15 p.m. near the intersection of Di Giorgio Road and Main Street.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. at home in that area, said KCSO.

KCSO said a man was killed in the shooting and no suspect information is available at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Bakersfield Now

Woman arrested in deadly, suspected DUI crash on Hwy. 58

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 27-year-old San Mateo woman was arrested in a suspected DUI crash that killed a woman Friday night, according to California Highway Patrol. Just after 8:15 p.m. CHP officers responded to the area of Highway 58, west of General Beale Road regarding a report of...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

CAL CITY BOYS: Another claim filed in deaths of Orrin, Orson West

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The maternal grandfather of Orrin and Orson West has filed a claim against the county arguing the children were wrongfully removed from their parents’ home, marking the latest legal action taken in connection with the boys, who are presumed dead. The claim filed by Beverly Hills attorney Antonio Castillo III on […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

BPD cruiser hit on California Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A marked Bakersfield Police Department vehicle was struck on California Avenue at Stockdale Highway, responding to an emergency call with lights and sirens on June 17 at around 7:38 p.m., according to a BPD spokesperson. Police say, as the officer entered the intersection, they slowed...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Detentions deputy charged for allegedly bringing meth to jail

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County sheriff’s detentions deputy accused of bringing methamphetamine to jail has been charged with three misdemeanors. Elizabeth Fernandez, a 21-year veteran, was formally arraigned Monday on charges of being under the influence of drugs and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to Superior Court records. Her next hearing […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

Man in rooftop standoff incompetent to stand trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After climbing to the roof of Mercy Plaza Pharmacy, Raymond Valenzuela lobbed rocks onto the street and refused to come down. When police arrived, he waved a machete and said he would cut the throat of any officers who tried to arrest him, court documents say. He told police he wanted […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Pedestrian severely injured in East Bakersfield collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was severely injured after he was struck by a vehicle Thursday night in East Bakersfield, according to police. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of East Truxtun Avenue and Baker Street just before 10:30 p.m. on June 16. A man was found in the roadway with major injuries. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Plea deal reached in deadly East Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 19-year-old man who had been charged with murder has accepted a plea agreement that will send him to prison for 20 years. Jayden Longmire pleaded no contest Thursday to voluntary manslaughter, attempted murder and four other felonies and prosecutors dismissed the remaining charges — including first-degree murder and two more […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 teens arrested in connection to Porterville, Delano robberies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two teens have been arrested in connection to a string of robberies, including one in Delano. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video of one of the alleged robberies in Ducor from June 15. Video shows several masked robbers entering a Handy Mart in Ducor, with two of them jumping […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

Coroner: man died from gunshot wound to head

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man shot and killed earlier this month in southwest Bakersfield died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to coroner’s officials. Tramell Kwame Shotwell, 30, of Bakersfield, was shot in the 100 Block Fishering Drive at about 6 p.m. on June 3, officials said. He was pronounced dead at […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thesungazette.com

Bakersfield Man sentenced to life for killing his father

PORTERVILLE – On Monday June 6 the South County Justice Center in Porterville sentenced Giovanni Abujalil, 32, to life in prison. Abujalil pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and felony elder abuse of his father on Monday, May 16. He is eligible for parole in 56 years. According to the...
PORTERVILLE, CA
