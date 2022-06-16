ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

This Is What Whales Are Betting On United Airlines Holdings

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on United Airlines Holdings UAL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

As Bitcoin Plunges Below The Last Bull Cycle High, Here's A Likely Path Ahead

Bitcoin BTC/USD was plunging over 8% lower on Saturday, breaking down from a bear flag pattern Benzinga called out on Thursday. The bear flag pattern suggests Bitcoin is heading toward the $15,500 mark on this leg down, because the measured move is about 33%. The measured move of a bear flag is calculated by taking the length of the pole as a percentage and subtracting it from the highest price within the flag formation.
MARKETS
Benzinga

5 Options for Investing During a Recession

NEW YORK - June 20, 2022 - ( ) When the economy slows down, it can be difficult for investors to know exactly how to respond. Whether the stock market continues to trade sideways, or slides even deeper into the red in anticipation of an imminent recession, it's important to keep emotions in check and determine a strategy to navigate the uncertain landscape. Fortunately, recessions have happened frequently throughout history, and for those who have resisted being mesmerized by the fearful sentiment of the markets, recessions have often been leveraged as rare and unexpected opportunities. Moreover, with the increasing availability of online alternative investing platforms like Yieldstreet, and no shortage of educational resources at investors' fingertips, there's plenty of reasons to believe that this might actually be the perfect time to invest.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whales#Open Interest
Benzinga

Want To Short The Price Of Bitcoin? There's A New ETF That Can Help

Perfectly timed with the crashing price of Bitcoin, a new ETF will offer investors the opportunity to profit from the declining price of the leading cryptocurrency. What Happened: The ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF BITI is set to launch this week, giving investors the opportunity to bet against Bitcoin BTC/USD.
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Chicken Wing Stock Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Disney, Ford, PayPal, Coca-Cola, Alibaba Group And Amazon

Since 1994, Wingstop Inc WING has been home to made-to-crave wings and hand-cut seasoned fries, and over the past five years, mouthwatering returns for investors. Since June 2017, Wingstop stock’s five-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular entertainment, automotive and tech stocks: Walt Disney Co DIS, PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL, Ford Motor Company F, Coca-Cola Co KO, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR BABA and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN.
ADDISON, TX
Benzinga

CNBC's Final Trades: Dollar General, Veeva Systems And More

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Pete Najarian said he bought the August 320 puts in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY. Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors said he liked Dollar General Corp. DG in the backdrop of high inflation and supply chain issues. “They’re maintaining their margins between 8%-10% and I think it’s a good hold,” he added.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
51K+
Followers
141K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy