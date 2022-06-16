Tarek El Moussa said he didn't think he would find his 'soulmate' until he met Heather

Tarek El Moussa praised his wife in a new Instagram. Rich Polk/ E! Entertainment / Contributor / Getty Images

Tarek El Moussa posted an Instagram video with his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa.

He said in the caption he didn't think he would find his "soulmate" after his divorce.

Tarek was previously married to his "Flip or Flop" costar Christina Hall.

Tarek El Moussa said he didn't think he would find his "soulmate" until he met his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Tarek, 40, and Heather, 34, have been together since they met on a boat in July 2019 .

The "Flip or Flop" and "Selling Sunset" stars became a couple immediately and tied the knot in October 2021 .

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa at their 2021 wedding. Netflix

Throughout their relationship, Tarek and Heather have been open about their love for each other on their TV shows and on social media.

So it wasn't a surprise when Tarek took to Instagram on Wednesday to praise his wife in a short video.

In the video, Tarek and Heather hold hands and walk to a car.

Tarek spoke of his love for his wife in the post's caption.

"If you asked me a few years ago if I thought I was going to meet another woman to be a part of mine and the kids' lives, I'd say no but who knew I was going to find my best friend, my confidant, my soulmate," he wrote.

"I believe everyone has a soulmate that they can spend the rest of their life together," Tarek went on to say. "I'm lucky to have found mine, the woman of my dreams, the perfect step-mom to my kids, and of course the sweetest mom to our bugsy."

Tarek was previously married to his "Flip or Flop" costar Christina Hall, with whom he shares his two children, Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6.

Tarek and Heather have had some public issues with Christina Hall and her husband, Josh Hall, in recent months.

The El Moussas and Halls have had tension. Aaron Rapoport / Contributor / Kevin Mazur / Contributor / Getty Images

Tarek and Christina's show "Flip or Flop" ended in March, with People reporting that the show had become "too intimate" for the exes and that Tarek had insulted Christina and compared her to Heather on the set of the series in July 2021.

Heather appeared to confirm her husband called her a "richer, hotter version" of Christina on the "Selling Sunset" reunion on May 6.

Christina and Heather then appeared to have a public fight at Brayden's soccer game on May 7 in photos published by the Daily Mail .

They seemed to confirm they argued at the event in a joint statement sent to Insider on May 11.

"A personal matter was discussed and has since been resolved. We are focused on co-parenting as a team moving forward," Christina and Heather said in the statement.

Despite the apparent animosity between the couples, they appeared to make amends after Brayden underwent an emergency appendectomy on May 8 .