Camille Vasquez to represent Johnny Depp again in new case

By Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News
 4 days ago

Camille Vasquez, who garnered a big following as Johnny Depp’s attorney in his defamation trial, will again represent the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor in an upcoming case, court documents show.

Depp faces a lawsuit from a location manager, Gregory Brooks, who accuses the actor of punching him twice in the ribs while making the 2018 movie “City of Lies,” according to “ Entertainment Tonight.

Brooks claims the incident occurred after he informed Depp they were running out of time during production. He alleges Depp said he’d give him $100,000 to hit him in the face.

Depp, 58, is scheduled to go to a Los Angeles courthouse on July 25, according to ET, which obtained the court records showing Vasquez will represent him.

Vasquez works for the Brown Rudnick law firm and was promoted to partner this month after Depp won his defamation trial over ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp had sued Heard for $50 million over a 2018 op-ed in which Heard described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” The piece didn’t name Depp, but Heard had previously accused the actor of domestic violence, which he denies.

A seven-person jury in Virginia said Depp should receive $15 million, which was reduced to $10.35 million due to a cap on punitive damages in the state.

Heard, 36, was awarded $2 million in a $100 million counterclaim she filed over comments made by Depp attorney Adam Waldman that painted her abuse allegations as a hoax.

