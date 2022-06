The iPhone 14 is not even out yet, but we are already seeing reports about next year's iPhone 15 series, so... how does that work?. Well, it does because the iPhone 15, and specifically the Pro models, are expected to get one big camera upgrade in the form of a brand new periscope zoom lens. And whenever there is an upgrade of that magnitude, that means setting up processes with manufacturers and suppliers, and these things seem to leak out.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 HOURS AGO