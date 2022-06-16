ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio has preordered vaccines for kids under 5

By Talia Naquin, Maia Belay
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Health announced Thursday that the state has pre-ordered COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 5.

An advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) voted unanimously on Wednesday to recommend two COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages 5 and younger, Pfizer and Moderna.

What we know about Ohio’s first case of monkeypox

Dr. Vanderhoff says the vaccines could receive CDC approval on Saturday.

ODH typically provides updates on case counts Thursday afternoons. Last week ODH reported 18,247 new COVID cases, which was slightly higher than the previous week.

Hospitalizations remain low statewide. The Ohio Hospital Association reports 769 patients being treated for COVID. The 18 – 29 age group has had the highest spike in new admissions, with a 35.8% increase over the last week. Admissions are down in kids under 17 and 70 and up.

LIVE UPDATES

  • Ohio has begun placing orders for vaccines for kids under 5
  • Dr. Vanderhoff says the vaccines could be approved Saturday at a CDC meeting
  • Pain at the injection site is most common side effect, according to health leaders

ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff spoke with Michael Forbes, MD, chief academic officer, Akron Children’s Hospital and Grant Paulsen, MD, a pediatrician in the Division of Infectious Diseases, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

