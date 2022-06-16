ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 16, 2022

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

According to Loop Capital, the prior rating for Armstrong World Industries Inc AWI was changed from Hold to Buy. Armstrong World Indus earned $1.02 in the first quarter, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $118.14 and a 52-week-low of $77.95. Armstrong...

