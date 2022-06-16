ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In ON Semiconductor 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

By Benzinga Insights
 4 days ago
ON Semiconductor ON has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 21.25% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.98%. Currently, ON...

Related
Elon Musk Is Still Buying Dogecoin, If You Join Him And Invest $100, Here's How Much You'll Have If DOGE Gets Back To 25 Cents

The world’s richest man shared that he is buying a leading meme cryptocurrency in the recent crypto bear market. Here’s a look at how much a small investment could grow. What Happened: Over the weekend, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk shared that he is still supporting Dogecoin DOGE. Musk also told a user on Twitter that he was buying DOGE with the price currently down.
Billionaire Mark Cuban Doesn't Mince Words About Crypto

As the crypto market tumbles, little is heard from crypto evangelists. While not strictly speaking an evangelist, billionaire Mark Cuban has invested in the industry. He believes in its future. But Cuban, as a seasoned investor, has also kept all his lucidity. In a recent interview with Fortune, the billionaire...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
As Bitcoin Plunges Below The Last Bull Cycle High, Here's A Likely Path Ahead

Bitcoin BTC/USD was plunging over 8% lower on Saturday, breaking down from a bear flag pattern Benzinga called out on Thursday. The bear flag pattern suggests Bitcoin is heading toward the $15,500 mark on this leg down, because the measured move is about 33%. The measured move of a bear flag is calculated by taking the length of the pole as a percentage and subtracting it from the highest price within the flag formation.
5 Options for Investing During a Recession

NEW YORK - June 20, 2022 - ( ) When the economy slows down, it can be difficult for investors to know exactly how to respond. Whether the stock market continues to trade sideways, or slides even deeper into the red in anticipation of an imminent recession, it's important to keep emotions in check and determine a strategy to navigate the uncertain landscape. Fortunately, recessions have happened frequently throughout history, and for those who have resisted being mesmerized by the fearful sentiment of the markets, recessions have often been leveraged as rare and unexpected opportunities. Moreover, with the increasing availability of online alternative investing platforms like Yieldstreet, and no shortage of educational resources at investors' fingertips, there's plenty of reasons to believe that this might actually be the perfect time to invest.
Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Netflix, General Motors, Disney And A Company Betting Big On Bitcoin

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, while offering a 24/7 news feed, live chat and charting software on Benzinga Pro. Stocks continued to tumble, as the S&P 500 fell by 5.8% this week, all 11 of its sectors are now down more than 15% from their recent highs. The Dow finished the week 4.8% lower, closing below the 30,000 mark, its biggest drop since October 2020. The Nasdaq Composite also fell by 4.8% for the week.
