ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Here’s how you can help animal shelters in need & adopt a pet

By Kathryn Ghion
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PxRCn_0gCj2EJP00

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – We need your help to support our area animal shelters and help find dogs and cats loving homes!

Nexstar Broadcasting Founder’s Day of Caring Fur-Ever Friends Day is on Friday.

WTRF and area animal shelters will be at the Fitzsimmons Family Dog Park from 10:00 a.m. until about 5:00 p.m. collecting donations. You can bring pet items or give a monetary donation.

If you’d like to help the shelters make room and welcome a pet into your home, the shelters will also have some dogs and cats that are available for adoption at the dog park for part of the day.

Shelters attending include:

  • Marshall County Animal Shelter
  • Belmont County Animal Shelter
  • Belmont County Humane Society
  • Harrison County Dog Pound
  • Brooke County Animal Shelter
  • Ohio County Animal Shelter
  • Wetzel County Animal Shelter

Here’s a list of all the items that 7News will be accepting, which will be distributed to all the shelters above:

  • Purina dog chow and puppy chow (without red or green dyes)
  • Purina cat and kitten chow
  • Purina naturals dry food
  • Pedigree small breed dog food
  • Fancy Feast kitten canned food
  • Friskies pate cat food
  • Canned cat and dog food
  • Grain free cat and dog food
  • Dog treats (especially soft ones)
  • Dog biscuits
  • Cat treats
  • Dog and cat beds
  • Clean blankets
  • Bath towels and washcloths
  • Small rugs
  • Cat and dog toys
  • Cat and dog carriers
  • Dog coats and sweaters
  • Cat litter (clumping)
  • Litter boxes and trays
  • Cat towers and trees
  • Leashes and collars

We will also be accepting cleaning products, which are of great need to area animal shelters. They include:

  • Bleach
  • Laundry detergent
  • Dryer sheets
  • Clorox/Lysol wipes
  • All purpose cleaner
  • Paper towels
  • Dish soap
  • Disinfectant spray
  • Garbage bags
  • Trash cans
  • Brooms and dust pans

7News hopes the community will join us and help out these animals and shelters!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Looking for a pet? Come to Fur-Ever Friends Day!

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Fur-Ever Friends day is almost here! Join WTRF and our local animal shelters at Fitzsimmons Family Dog Park in Wheeling this Friday, June 17th from 10:00 a.m. until about 5:00 p.m. Dogs and cats that are available for adoption will be there. Here’s how you can help animals in need! Due […]
WHEELING, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wheeling, WV
Lifestyle
Wheeling, WV
Society
City
Wheeling, WV
County
Marshall County, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling official says new Life Hubs could help lower the homeless population

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF)–Wheeling’s elected officials are looking for a better solution to assist the homeless population.   The Friendly City has plenty of resources but can getting access to them be easier?  This new project could potentially fill each homeless individual’s specific needs.    They are called life hubs. Picture a mall but instead of stores there are countless […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Local boy helps best friend and family in need

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Helping those in need. A local boy went above and beyond to help raise funds for his best friend and her family. Kryslynn and Karter Corso need heart surgeries. Kryslynn is 13 and was recently diagnosed with a heart condition where she has an extra electrical current in her heart called […]
WTRF- 7News

Cops, Pops, & Community event back at the Wheeling Waterfront

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Cops, Pops, and Community is back for another year at the Wheeling Waterfront. The Ziegenfelder Co, The Barry & Lisa Allen Foundation, Wheeling Police Department, The YWCA of Wheeling, and Youth Services Systems are teaming up to bring back the 2nd annual Cops, Pops & Community event to the Wheeling Waterfront […]
WHEELING, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Shelters#Canned Food#Cat Rescue Adoption#Dog Pound#Food Dyes
connect-bridgeport.com

Want Some Throwback Eats? Meals Inspired from the 1950s, 1960s on Menu a Quick Trip North on I-79

Our friends at Onlyinyourstate.com have another unique feature that locals and visitors to the area and state may want to consider. This one is family friendly and a quick trip a county away just off Interstate 79 at the Kingmont exit in Marion County As always, due to the pandemic, it is prudent to call the establishment before heading out to see hours of operations, and any other guidelines or issues that may be involved. Photos used with this story are from DJ's 50's & 60's Diner Facebook Page.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Crittenton Services paints Heritage Port pink

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Heritage Port had a pink shine as the sun set tonight, as part of a tribute to the women who made West Virginia wild and wonderful. Crittenton Services held their yearly Paint the Town Pink gala fundraiser tonight on the Ohio River, with support from Friendly City businesses and restaurants. Short […]
WHEELING, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
WTRF- 7News

FARMacy WV, a program targeting chronic diseases comes to West Virginia

WHEELNG, W.Va. (WTRF) — Grow Ohio Valley is teaming up with local farmers, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, WVU, WV Farmers Market Association, Sisterville General Hospital of Memorial Health System, and many others to bring the FARMacy WV program to Tyler County. This year-long program combines education in lifestyle change principles, healthy cooking classes, […]
SISTERSVILLE, WV
WTRF- 7News

The best advice my dad gave me is…

(WTRF)–Dads, they pick you up when you fall.   They teach you the difference between right and wrong and of course they make you laugh.   This day is dedicated to all of the amazing Father’s in our lives.   One thing dads are known for is giving a good pep talk and handing out some good advice.   […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Island’s Bridge Park Pool renamed Pat Johnson Pool House

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) — The community pool on Wheeling Island was renamed Saturday afternoon in honor of a woman who touched countless residents’ lives with her kindness and generosity.  The Bridge Park Pool is now officially the Pat Johnson Pool House.   According to her friends and family, Pat Johnson was unlike anyone else.   Many […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Purple Heart parking spaces dedicated

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you remember a few weeks ago, 7News introduced you to the Purple Heart Parking Project. It’s a mission of VFW Post 4442 to get designated parking spaces for veterans who were wounded during their service.  Businesses needed for Purple Heart Parking Project I never dreamed it would have such a turnout. […]
TRIADELPHIA, WV
WTRF- 7News

McLure Hotel to hold community tours

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) In 2021, the McLure Hotel came under new ownership. Roxby Development is in the process of renovating the entire building, creating a new chapter for the historic hotel. The exterior was repainted, the lobby and staircase were painted, the chandelier was cleaned and the rooms are being renovated one-by-one. Walls are also […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio County shelter full with dogs, needs adoptions

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – You’ve heard 7News talking about it for a while now, but we are just one week away from Nexstar Broadcasting’s Founders Day of Caring. This year we’re hoping to help area animal shelters in need and find homes for a few loving pets at Fur-Ever Friends Day!  Join us for Fur-Ever […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Tips on how to handle flight delays and cancelations

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) Flights are being delayed and canceled in record numbers. On Father’s Day alone, more than 3,000 flights were delayed or canceled. Travelers are stranded, schedules are scrapped and vacation plans are ruined. Industry experts warn it will likely continue all summer. It’s being blamed on pilot shortages and overbooked planes. Bill […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

43K+
Followers
6K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy