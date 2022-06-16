National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes in central Wisconsin

The National Weather Service (NWS) in La Crosse confirmed a tornado touched ground in the Tomah area on Wednesday.

A second tornado touched ground in southern Juneau County around 4:45 p.m. and was heading towards Mauston.

WATCH: Tornado near Oakdale.

NWS La Crosse warned multiple surrounding areas to take shelter around 4 p.m., including northern Juneau County.

Officials say the tornado is rain wrapped and you may not see it approaching.

All warnings expired in the area around 6 p.m. Widespread severe storms began to move east. Scattered storms will continue to linger.

There's a moderate risk for severe weather across the state, including northwestern counties. Dangerous weather includes tornadoes and will likely be in the area later this afternoon and evening.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for Milwaukee, Washington, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, Dodge, Waukesha, and Jefferson Counties until 10:00 p.m. Thursday.

Severe storms are likely between 8 p.m. and midnight with damaging wind, large hail, and tornadoes are possible. It's going to be an evening to stay indoors and be on alert for any severe weather.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

