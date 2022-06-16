2022 expected to be a busy wedding season

DEER PARK, Wash. — It’s wedding season and this summer, ceremonies are expected to be back to pre-pandemic levels.

According to wedding planning site The Knot, most people who put wedding plans on hold due to COVID are ready to tie the knot this year.

And not only are weddings back — they’re expected to be bigger and more expensive.

In the Inland Northwest, one popular wedding venue has some tips for those looking to schedule ceremonies in 2022.

Lavender Manor is just north of Spokane, located at the Evening Light Lavender Farm. You’ll find yourself surrounded by fields of lavender on your special day.

There are endless prairie views and a picturesque backdrop of Mount Spokane and the Selkirk Mountain range.

Despite the abnormally chilly spring and the lack of budding lavender this year, weddings have been back in full swing.

Lavender Manor is in Stevens County and while the pandemic didn’t affect how many people could gather at the site, it did affect some guidelines like social distancing.

Owner and Wedding Director Sandra Shuff says if anything, it was a bigger, wider open space for people to have safer weddings!

You can book weddings April through October and choose from four venues.

Lavender Manor also offers “packages” you can buy for a wedding that’s big or small and partners with other businesses to help you with other needs for your ceremony.

Shuff says newly engaged couples should work on booking a venue before anything else when planning a wedding.

With ceremonies returning to pre-pandemic numbers, booking early and months or years in advance is a must.

For more information, see the Lavender Manor website.

