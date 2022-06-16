ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aquarium shop Reefology RVA dives into larger storefront

RICHMOND, Va. — After testing the waters for two years in Midlothian, a local aquarium store has scaled up with a move to Henrico. Reefology RVA, which specializes in saltwater aquariums, is preparing to reopen at 1561 Parham Road in Ridge Shopping Center, near Regency. The 1,200-square-foot shop is a big upgrade for owner Christopher Kilgore, who started Reefology in a 400-square-foot spot at 11900 Hull Street Road. Read more on Richmond BizSense.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond National Battlefield Park is commemorating the 160th anniversary of the Seven Days’ Battle at Malvern Hill with ranger-led walking tours. On Saturday, July 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Park Rangers will be at Malvern Hill to greet visitors, answer questions about the battle and point out sites of interest. The ranger-led tours will be offered at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
