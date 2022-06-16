Richmond food delivery firms ChopChop and LoCo merge

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.How it works: Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb.To find a pool, plug in your location, and a list of options near you pops up.According to Swimply, there are at least 16 pools to choose from in the Richmond area. 1. Saltwater lagoonThis spacious, fenced-in pool includes free WiFi, speakers, pool toys and use of the hot tub for an additional $20 per hour.Location: Mechanicsville.Cost: $55 per hour for up to five guests (plus $5...

RICHMOND, VA ・ 6 DAYS AGO