Richmond, VA

Richmond food delivery firms ChopChop and LoCo merge

By Richmond BizSense
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2io4kW_0gCj1aZU00

RICHMOND, Va. — As their tactics change in their competition against the giants of the food delivery industry, two Richmond-area operators have struck a deal to join forces. Earlier this spring, local food delivery firms ChopChop and LoCo Richmond merged. The two company names are both still around, however co-owners Chris Chandler and Daquan Woodberry said it’s likely ChopChop will be their main brand. Read more on Richmond BizSense.

