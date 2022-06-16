ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Russia's Gazprom continues cutting natural gas supplies to Europe just as customers try to build up inventories for winter

By Brian Evans
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KgCfe_0gCj1TLH00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=456g2b_0gCj1TLH00
Model of petrol pump is seen in front of Gazprom logo.

Dado Ruvic/Reuters

  • Gazprom is cutting flows to Europe again, Reuters first reported.
  • Russia's state-run supplier is lowering its Nord Stream capacity to 40%.
  • The reduction comes as buyers try to bulk up reserves for winter.

Gazprom said Thursday it was further cutting gas flows to Europe citing more technical issues with its Nord Stream pipeline, Reuters first reported.

Russia's state-run supplier's latest reduction, the second in just two days, edges the Nord Stream's pipeline's capacity down by 40%. The move comes as European countries try to bulk up gas storage in anticipation of winter. European stores are currently 56% full, Reuters said.

Gazprom said issues with a gas compressor lead to the initial reduction. The company said that a delay in equipment sent to Canada for repairs is to blame for Thursday's reduction in flows, a claim that Germany disputes as a reason to push gas prices higher.

European natural gas prices climbed as much as 30% Thursday morning on the news. Norway, Europe's second-largest supplier behind Russia, has increased exports to make up for a curb in Russian gas in light of the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine. The EU pledged to be 90% rid of Russian supply by the end of 2022, and fully exit from Moscow-sourced fossil fuels by 2027.

The EU has also turned to liquefied natural gas to make up for supply shortcomings in light of its sanctions against Russia, although a fire in Texas last week at a key export hub lowered supply expectations .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

‘This is criminal activity’: Russia is selling stolen Ukrainian grain in Syrian ports as Putin holds world hostage over food

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. More ships flying the Russian flag have reportedly been spotted unloading Ukrainian grain abroad, as Russian President Vladimir Putin continues using the threat of a global hunger crisis to coerce Western countries into lifting their sanctions on Russia.
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Reuters#Nord Stream#The Nord Stream#European#Russian#Kremlin#Eu#Althou
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Germany
Washington Examiner

Rethinking China's rise

From the end of the Cold War until recently, the West subsisted on a diet of delusions about China. Economic liberalization, the United States told itself, would lead to political liberalization. Beijing would be content to follow in an American-led world order. As Aaron Friedberg chronicles in his new book,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

As China sabotages its own economic interests in Europe, US should take advantage of the opportunity

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the U.S. can assert its economic dominance.]. For a few years now, China has been hampering its own economic engagement with the European Union. Chinese diplomats are often described as “wolf warriors” as they aggressively, sometimes offensively, assert China’s interests in the international arena. As a result, even in the absence of a serious, robust U.S. government approach to trade with Europe or anywhere else in the world, China’s aggression has inadvertently helped keep the U.S. in the game.
FOREIGN POLICY
CNBC

EU seeks to release Ukrainian grain stuck due to Russia's sea blockade

European Union foreign ministers will discuss ways to free millions of tonnes of grain stuck in Ukraine due to Russia's Black Sea port blockade at a meeting in Luxembourg on Monday. The EU supports efforts by the United Nations to broker a deal to resume Ukraine's sea exports in return...
INDUSTRY
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

65K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy