Schenectady man drove drunk in Lake George with 7mo child in car, Warren County Sheriff says

LAKE GEORGE – A Schenectady man drove drunk with a 7-month-old child in his car Saturday in the town of Lake George, Warren County Sheriff’s officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Brandon J. Davis, age unavailable, of Schenectady, was charged with one count each of Leandra’s Law driving while intoxicated and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, felonies, and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.

The incident happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday on Route 9N. Dispatchers then received a complaint of a possible intoxicated driver at the Mobil gas station near Exit 21 in the town of Lake George, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies then found the vehicle on Interstate 87, just north of Exit 19, officials said. They then determined the driver, Davis, was intoxicated and driving on a revoked license. He also had his 7-month-old child in the vehicle, officials said.

A breath test recorded Davis’ blood alcohol content at 0.12 percent, above the legal limit of 0.08 percent.

Davis was processed and released to appear in court later.

