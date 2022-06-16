ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake George, NY

Schenectady man drove drunk in Lake George with 7mo child in car, Warren County Sheriff says

By Karol Newton
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rtut4_0gCj1OAs00
PHOTOGRAPHER: Shutterstock Image

LAKE GEORGE A Schenectady man drove drunk with a 7-month-old child in his car Saturday in the town of Lake George, Warren County Sheriff’s officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Brandon J. Davis, age unavailable, of Schenectady, was charged with one count each of Leandra’s Law driving while intoxicated and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, felonies, and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

The incident happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday on Route 9N. Dispatchers then received a complaint of a possible intoxicated driver at the Mobil gas station near Exit 21 in the town of Lake George, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies then found the vehicle on Interstate 87, just north of Exit 19, officials said. They then determined the driver, Davis, was intoxicated and driving on a revoked license. He also had his 7-month-old child in the vehicle, officials said.

A breath test recorded Davis’ blood alcohol content at 0.12 percent, above the legal limit of 0.08 percent.

Davis was processed and released to appear in court later.

Categories: News, Saratoga County, Schenectady, Schenectady County

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XvWwy_0gCj1OAs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f08k1_0gCj1OAs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V1Xsz_0gCj1OAs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05rNo8_0gCj1OAs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CFKqy_0gCj1OAs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wb826_0gCj1OAs00

Comments / 0

Related
WNYT

Woman killed in Fulton County crash

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash. It happened on County Route 142 in Johnstown Saturday morning. Police say a Hyundai Sonata was traveling westbound when it crossed over the center line and hit a taxi head on. The passenger in the Sonata, Kimberly Mashhadi, died from...
FULTON COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Greene County man behind bars for murder now charged with arson

A Greene County man awaiting trial for a murder charge is now also facing arson charges. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office says during the incident in November 2017, 44-year-old Anthony Paradise Jr. spent several hours on the Curtis Lumber property on State Route 67 in Ballston after the business was closed.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Washington County man shot in Vermont

A Washington County man is recovering after someone shot him in Vermont. State police say 20-year-old James Eggleston of Hudson Falls was shot Saturday night behind a gas station in Waterbury. Eggleston was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, where he was treated and released. Police...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Schenectady, NY
Crime & Safety
Warren County, NY
Accidents
Schenectady, NY
Accidents
City
Schenectady, NY
Lake George, NY
Accidents
County
Schenectady County, NY
Lake George, NY
Crime & Safety
Schenectady County, NY
Crime & Safety
Warren County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Warren County, NY
City
Lake George, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York State Man Arrested After Allegedly Releasing Gas in Neighborhood

In an incident that police are calling "no accident" a New York state man has been arrested in what could have been a tragic day for a number of residents. WNYT says that paramedics were called on scene last week to find the man lying on the floor of his own home. Officials say he didn't want to leave and refused to comply, so paramedics assisted him out by carrying him. Luckily, no other people nearby suffered any injuries that day.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
VTDigger

2 adult men injured in separate Saturday night shootings in Washington County

Two people were injured in unrelated shootings Saturday night in Washington County. One of the suspects is in custody, according to Vermont State Police. The first shooting was reported at a Dog Pond Road house in Woodbury at 10:05 p.m. A man shot an acquaintance in the leg after a dispute among a group of people who knew each other, police said in an initial press release.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Police investigate shooting in Bennington

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bennington Police are currently investigating after a shooting late Saturday night. Members of the Bennington Police Department responded to 308 Pleasant Street for a report of a fight involving a knife. When officers arrived, they encountered an 18-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the torso.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Warren County Sheriff#Gazette Coverage Ensure#Dailygazette Com#Mobil
Romesentinel.com

State police reports recent arrests

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Peter T. Shenandoah, 32, of Wampsville, was charged in Oneida on June 16 with second-degree aggravated harassment and aggravated family offense. • Chelsea M. Scheuer, 29, of Cleveland, Oswego County, was charged in...
HERKIMER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Accidents
WNYT

Mechanicville fire destroys truck, damages garage

MECHANICVILLE – A fire on Saratoga Avenue in Mechanicville is under investigation. The fire broke out around 4:20 Friday afternoon. A truck was destroyed, and a garage was damaged. Investigators say a person was inside the home and didn’t even know about the fire, just steps away. Firefighters...
MECHANICVILLE, NY
WNYT

Pittsfield burglar takes nearly $10,000 in cash and shoes

According to our partners at the Berkshire Eagle, PhoneBros on West Housatonic Street was robbed early Friday morning. The owner says the man took $3,000 from the register and $5,000 worth of shoes. Be sure to click on the video above to see the footage of the robbery. While the...
WNYT

Duo charged in Felony Lane Gang crimes

Two people in connection with the Felony Lane Gang are under arrest in Colonie. NewsChannel 13 has been reporting on the recent thefts in Colonie and North Greenbush. The Felony Lane Gang is a loose network of people who steal debit cards and checks from parked cars or gym lockers and use them at local bank branches.
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
3K+
Followers
238
Post
646K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy