Georgia deputy fired after pregnant 14-year-old left in interrogation room overnight

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia deputy is now out of a job after leaving a pregnant 14-year-old girl in a locked interrogation room for almost 24 hours.

According to The Macon Telegraph, Bibb County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Omar Sanders was fired in May.

The newspaper first reported the case back in March, but sheriff’s officials said it was an ongoing internal investigation.

According to the report obtained by The Telegraph, the teen, who was seven months pregnant at the time, was brought in to a Macon office around 10 a.m. on March 24 as a possible witness to a homicide.

In the report, Sanders was “not concerned with interviewing” the girl, and did not ask for her name or other personal information. Sanders said the teen gave him her mother’s number, which he allegedly called “multiple times” but no one answered, The Telegraph reported.

The deputy told investigators that after he tried contacting the teen’s mother and grandmother, he left to take a suspect to the county jail.

The Telegraph reported that after Sanders was questioned by another deputy about “what he was going to do” with the girl, he said she was free to go.

Sanders went on a few other calls during the day, then didn’t check the interview room to see if the teen was still locked inside before he left the building around 6 p.m., according to the report.

On March 25 at 7 a.m., a surveillance camera captured the teen wandering around in the parking lot outside the sheriff’s office investigations building.

According to the report, she was locked in the interrogations room for 21 hours, before she threw a chair at the room’s door, breaking it to escape.

Sheriff David Davis declined to comment on the matter because Sanders has an appeal pending regarding his termination, The Telegraph reported.

It’s not clear if the girl’s family has taken legal action. The teen has not been identified.

