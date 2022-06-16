Stage Is Set For Tonight’s Free Concert As Crews Work Past Midnight
By Shannon McFarlin
radionwtn.com
4 days ago
Paris, Tenn.–Crews worked until well past midnight overnight to set up the stage, bleachers and merchandise areas for tonight’s free concert by the Marshall Tucker Band in downtown Paris. Tonight’s concert will kick off this weekend’s Tennessee River...
Paris, Tenn.–Thousands turned out at Paris Landing State Park for the Saturday performances of Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy, Rockin’ Randall French, the Paula Bridges Band and more, as seen in this drone photo from Sam Hutson and Crove Media. The four-day festival wound down today with...
Paris, Tenn.–A Head Start/Rhea School Pre-K Block Party will be held at Ogburn Park in Paris Tuesday evening with Rollin’ Sno, Froggy 103.7 from Murray and face painting. Head Start/Rhea Pre-K applications can be taken there. The event is set Tuesday, June 21, from 5:30-7 p.m. at Ogburn...
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Schools’ rising second graders got a sweet treat with their visit Friday to Sally Lane’s Candy Farm in downtown Paris. It was an educational trip for them–they learned about Sally Lane’s history, what it’s like working at a candy store and they learned how to make their own small batches of their famous pink mints. Best of all, they got to sample what they made. Sally Lane’s owners said they had so much fun hosting the group. “Paris, TN – those are some GREAT kids that came through here!! We were so blessed to get to spend a little time with them!!” (Henry County Schools photo).
Paris, Tenn.–Paris Downtown Boxing is hosting Havoc In Henry County, Saturday, June 25th, in the Commercial Building at the Henry County Fairgrounds. Fights start at 4 p.m. and the doors open at 3 p.m. Admission is $5. They will have teams from six different states traveling for an evening of amateur boxing.
Paris, Tenn.–Forget that the heat index was way over 100 degrees, for the 5,000-5,500 people who “jammed” into downtown Paris last night, it was party time as the Marshall Tucker Band kicked off this year’s Tennessee River Jam. Opening acts were 24 Seven and Johnny Mac, with food trucks galore around the courtsquare. Jumbo television screens were set up for those who didn’t get right up to the stage last night and everyone sang along to “Can’t You See?”, “Heard It In A Love Song” and more. The “Jam” features four days of music and nine venues with 35 artists. Artists who will be performing at a wide selection of local venues over the four days include the Kentucky Headhunters, Big & Rich and Cowboy Troy, Darryl Worley, Paula Bridges Band, Paul Thorn, Ray Lewis, Rockin’ Randall, Scott Myatt and Steve Short, Almost Famous, Clayton Q and more. Friday’s venues include Ace’s, Pepper’s Automotive, Eiffel Tower Park, Dew Drop Inn, Blues Landing, The Breakers and LL’s.
Paris, Tenn.–Paris City Manager Kim Foster and Commercial Bank & Trust Co. President Clint Davis introduce the band “Almost Famous” of Memphis at Friday night’s Tennessee River Jam event at Eiffel Tower Park in Paris. A huge and enthusiastic crowd was on hand for the band’s performance, which was sponsored by Commercial Bank & Trust. In introducing the band, Davis called them “crazy talented” and everyone in the audience seemed to agree. Several food trucks were on hand and the Splash Park was open and free. Eiffel Tower Park was crowded with people enjoying the music, pickleball courts, playgrounds, swimming pool, Splash Park and trails. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
Buchanan, Tenn.–The Kentucky Headhunters went hunting for some dinner before their appearance Friday night at The Breakers and found it at the new Lodge at Paris Landing. The Kentucky Headhunters performed as part of the four-day annual Tennessee River Jam. In photo are Hostess Simone Travis and two co-workers, Jordan and Lisa.
Paris, Tenn.–Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge Ranger Joan Williams Howe reads a book about trees to a fascinated audience at last week’s Tree Talk at the Atkins-Porter Botanical Garden. Young and old are invited to this week’s Tree Talk, which will welcome special guest Etymologist Glenn Lee, who will speak on “The Wonderful World Of Insects.” The event is set for 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 23, at the Botanical Garden at 311 Jackson St. Ranger Joan will be back the following week for the last program in the series, which is on the beautiful Monarch butterfly. (Marsha Banasiewicz photo).
Buchanan, Tenn.–Tennessee State Parks officials have announced that online reservations are now available for the Lodge at Paris Landing. Th new hotel sits on the shores of Kentucky Lake and features 91 lakefront rooms, an outdoor pool, and a restaurant with a full bar. Each of the 91 rooms...
When Travis Cottrell relocated from Jackson, Tennessee in mid-2020 to become worship pastor at the main campus of the multi-site, 13,000-member Brentwood Baptist Church, he said “it felt like home immediately.”. COVID restrictions and social distancing were still in place, and he was temporarily leaving his family behind so...
Huntingdon, Tenn.–Sara Evans wowed the crowd in her sold out show Friday at The Dixie in Huntingdon. The people at the Dixie said, “Our love for the talented Sara Evans grew “A Little Bit Stronger” after tonight’s performance! We’re very honored to have her back on our Hal Holbrook stage & hope she’ll join us again soon!” (Dixie photo).
Huntingdon, Tenn.–The Shepherd’s Table returns to inside dining this month. THe community kitchen located in Huntingdon now serves meals twice monthly at the original location, First Presbyterian Church located at 19835 E.Main Street, on both the 3rd and 4th Tuesdays. Meals are served restaurant style with drive-through available from 5 until 7 p.m.. It is open to the public and there is no cost. All are invited.
Oakland, Tenn.–Firefighters from five departments battled a blaze that resulted in a shop being destroyed Sunday. The Oakland Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched at 1:20 p.m. to 4465 Clifty Rd. and on arrival, they found the shop fully engulfed. Fire Chief James Martin said the fire was spreading toward...
Mr. Carl Arrington, 79, of Union City passed away Saturday at his home. Funeral services for Mr. Arrington. will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Monday at Second Baptist Church in Union City. Edmaiston Mosley Funeral. Home is in charge of arrangements.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The recent heat wave has dominated the lives of Middle Tennesseans for the last week as temperatures hovered around, and even surpassed, historic levels. With abnormal heat, comes the ever-looming possibility of an unstable weather system popping up, should a cold front move through...even briefly. This...
The Murray-Calloway County Parks Department has opened Murray Trade Days in Chestnut Park. Residents can sign up to set up shop in the park on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 8 til noon. Concessions will also be available. To get more info or sign up, call Murray Parks at (270)762-0325.
Mrs. Shirley Darlyne Morgan Skyles, 78, of Bumpus Mills, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 17, 2022. She was born Saturday, August 7, 1943, in Stewart County, to the late Robert James Wallace and Telitha Ann Mathis Wallace. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Troy Morgan, Sr., second husband, J.L. Skyles, son, Troy Morgan, Jr., daughter Jacqueline Anderson, and brother, Delmus Wallace.
A Paducah man was airlifted to a Nashville hospital following a motorcycle crash Saturday. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said they were called to Krebs Station Road for a single vehicle motorcycle crash. The motorcycle was driven by 21-year-old Everett Johnson of Paducah. Deputies said Johnson was east bound on...
