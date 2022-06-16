How video games get made with Imagination Station's 'Game Changers'

Imagination Station’s new traveling exhibition Game Changers takes visitors on a journey through the past and future of gaming, just in time for summer vacation.

The exhibit, which is included in admission to Imagination Station in downtown Toledo, greets visitors with a variety of colorful panels depicting 40 years of video game history. Gameplay screenshots, interactive displays, and playable games are presented alongside a timeline of important developments in storylines, graphics, gameplay, and audio.

Games are built right into the exhibit panels, oftentimes controlled with super-sized versions of the original console.

The exhibit’s panels are also organized by color, which Jeff Lovewell, Imagination Station’s senior manager of community engagement, said is to help visitors visually move between sections about concentrations like “music design, graphic design, and hardware.”

These distinctions in game development are important because they provide kids with an alternative view of gaming, one based in the science of creating video games, which can open up paths in their future.

“I think a lot of parents are talking to their kids about video games, and their kids, they want to grow up to be YouTubers, they want to be professional gamers, they see that as a career option,” said Lovewell, who carries the delightful alternative title of “extreme scientist.”

But oftentimes these kids don’t understand there are more jobs in the industry.

“You can be a music designer, you can be a script writer or a storyteller, you can be a graphic designer, you can be a coder on the back end. So, I think this exhibit really enlightens a lot of different paths,” Lovewell said.

The concentration on different areas of development is clear while exploring Game Changers . Each portion of the exhibit about the types of work that go into gaming has a lot to teach children and adults alike.

I particularly enjoyed the thorough audio section, which not only explored how composers craft the iconic sounds and music we know today, but also ways to create alternative gameplay experiences, such as the sound-only game for iOS, Blind Legend .

Overall, there is a clear effort to include less well-known genres like real-time strategy and simulation games, as well as mainstream blockbusters like The Legend of Zelda and Mario .

A personal highlight included the explanation of LaserDisc gaming. Games have developed alongside the technological innovations that enable their creation, and I’m glad Game Changers includes some of the messy, interesting history of gaming as well as the important.

Of course, the greatest appeal of Game Changers is being able to play while you learn: The Guitar Hero arcade was in use the entire time I was there. I saw pairs of adults, groups of kids, and parent-and-child duos rocking out, succinctly demonstrating the all-ages attraction of the exhibit.

If anything, it’s the parents bringing their kids to Imagination Station to see Game Changers .

“The parents, I think, are almost as excited or more excited to come and check it out than the kids,” said Amy Mohr, senior information officer for Imagination Station. “Because these are the video games that they grew up on. These are the games that they played in arcades, these are the games they played at home. …So, I think it really resonates with a lot of different audiences.”

With the 17 available games including Pac-Man , Galaga , Space Invaders , and Super Mario World , it’s an appealing lineup for adults who haven’t had a chance to rediscover retro classics, or who would like to show them to their children so they can see what “built up the things that they now enjoy today,” as Lovewell said.

The most recent mentions in the exhibit are from 2016, so some of the biggest games popular with kids right now — such as Fortnite or Among Us — are nowhere to be seen.

But Game Changers covers so much ground, from the popularization of video games in the 1970s to the mid-2010s, that everything there informs the current wave of popular games — and perhaps playing a throwback will give them a hankering for the classics.

“We’re really excited to get families out here,” Mohr said. “Maybe families who are traveling or visiting Toledo, maybe visiting families who wouldn’t normally come to Imagination Station, to give them something a little bit extra to enjoy and to experience that they wouldn’t otherwise see at the science center.”

Imagination Station is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Science center admission is $15 for adults, $14 for seniors ages 65 and older, and $13 for children ages 3 to 12, with a $2 discount for residents of Lucas County. For more information, go to imaginationstationtoledo.org .

The exhibit runs all summer through Labor Day, and once these families are done visiting Game Changers, there’s plenty here to draw their attention.

And as Lovewell said, for those who have a young one at home who thinks video games are their future, but they don’t quite know how yet, this exhibit will show them the paths they can take.