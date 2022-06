The town of Tyre will have to conduct environmental studies on two properties that formerly belonged to the Magee Volunteer Fire Department. The Finger Lakes Times reports that environmental issues have been found with the two properties since a court ordered the town to take over the assets of the dissolved fire department earlier this year. The properties at 1807 Route 318 and 492 East Road appear to have issues that will require a Phase II Environmental Site Assessment study to determine if they’re contaminated with poly-fluoros, otherwise known as PFA.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 HOURS AGO