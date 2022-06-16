ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, IN

Fallen Tree Blocked Newburgh Street For Several Hours

By Amy Adams
hot96.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA large tree fell around 3:00 this morning causing a power outage for some...

hot96.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTWO/WAWV

Structure fire on Main Street in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Vincennes Firefighters battled a large fire on Main Street Friday. The fire was in a building located in the 1000 block of Main Street in Vincennes Vincennes Fire Chief Brett Bobe says that a truck leaving their headquarters spotted smoke coming from the second story of the building. Bobe says […]
14news.com

Police called to shots fired in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating after shots were fired. Dispatchers say it was reported around 3:30 p.m. Monday at Kentucky and Riverside. Police say no people were hit, but a car was damaged. They say two people of interest were taken into custody to be questioned.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

One injured as shots fired at Marina Pointe

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) responded to a shots fired call at the Marina Pointe area at the request of the Evansville Police Department in the early hours of June 19. When HCSO arrived on the scene, officers determined the shots came from the Kentucky side of the Marina. When […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Newburgh, IN
Newburgh, IN
Government
City
Madison, IN
hot96.com

Evansville Man Injured After Getting Hit With A Hatchet

An Evansville man was hit with a hatchet causing injury to his head. This happened in the 700 block of Southeast Eighth Street Friday afternoon. Police say while the victim was waiting on medical treatment, 36 year old Danny Steward showed up to the scene and was arrested. The suspect...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Power outages and trees down across the Tri-State Friday morning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Numerous power outages across the Tri-State Friday morning as severe storms moved through the area. CenterPoint Energy is reporting right now close to 6, 900 customers without power at 100 locations in the Evansville area. Duke Energy is reporting more than 6,000 customers without power in the Eyewitness News viewing area.  […]
wevv.com

Mobile home destroyed by fire in Ohio County

A mobile home was destroyed by fire in Ohio County, Kentucky on Thursday. The Masonville Fire Department says its crews went to a structure fire on Brent's Loop in Ohio County around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. EMS crews that arrived at the scene first reported finding a mobile home fully...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tree#Centerpoint Energy
WEHT/WTVW

Suspects caught on tape breaking into cars in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify two suspects involved in recent break-ins. Police say on June 6 around 1:48 p.m., officers responded to Embry’s Towing and Auto Repair in reference to multiple vehicles being broken into. Police believe the two suspects caught on camera were the […]
HENDERSON, KY
hot96.com

Two Louisville Men Arrested In Spencer County

A traffic stop was conducted on a Louisville driver for an expired license plate violation. A Spencer County Police Sergeant spoke with Jonathon Hall and George Verner and discovered they both had learner’s permits. Since neither one was legally allowed to drive, the vehicle was towed. During an inventory...
LOUISVILLE, KY
14news.com

Police: Drunk driver crashes in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say they were called to a crash Friday night in Evansville. It happened around 8 p.m. at Oak Grove Road and Enterprise Drive. They say a car ran off the road into a ditch. Police say the driver, 21-year-old Haley Lambert, told them she was...
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
hot96.com

Arson Suspect Arrested For Allegedly Starting Garage Fire

Evansville police have arrested a suspect in connection with a garage fire that happened Sunday afternoon on North First Avenue. The fire burned through power lines and damaged three nearby homes. Fire officials say occupants quickly escaped their homes without injury. 26 year old Kenneth Kirby is charged with arson...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

19-Year-Old from Bicknell Charged with OWI

A Bicknell man was arrested over the weekend for operating while intoxicated. Around 11:30 pm Saturday night, Jasper Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Mill Street. Further investigation revealed the driver, identified as 19-year-old Levi Brocksmith, was driving under the influence of alcohol. He was taken to the...
BICKNELL, IN
14news.com

EPD: Man shot while taking out the trash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating a shooting. They say a man in his late 20s showed up to the emergency room with a gunshot wound around midnight Saturday morning. Officers say he told them he was taking out the trash in the 1100 block of Edgar Street...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Spencer Co. Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest

Police say a bag with 504 grams of suspected meth was found during a traffic stop in Spencer County on Thursday. ISP says the driver, who was identified as Jonathon Hall of Louisville, Kentucky, only had a learner’s permit to drive. They say a passenger in the vehicle, George...
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

House shot multiple times on Lincoln Avenue in Evansville

Investigators with the Evansville Police Department are looking into a shooting incident that happened late Wednesday evening. Officers were called to a home on Lincoln Avenue just west of Highway 41 around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived at the house, they said they talked to a woman, who told...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Police investigating car crash and shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police investigating a shots fired call from Thursday night and car accident. Police say shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday night officers were called to the 1700 block of Governor Street for reports of shots fired. Officers were told there was a car accident in that area and juveniles jumped out […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

5 properties going up for auction after mass foreclosure in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Leaders say the next five parcels in the most recent mass foreclosure action filed by the City of Henderson will be sold by the Master Commissioner at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22. The sale will take place at the Henderson County Courthouse, Fiscal Courtroom, which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy