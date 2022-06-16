Fallen Tree Blocked Newburgh Street For Several Hours

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms crews are responding to a crash involving a moped and a Hummer. They say the crash happened on the 800 block of Oak Hill Road. We will update this story as more information becomes available to us.
VINCENNES, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Vincennes Firefighters battled a large fire on Main Street Friday. The fire was in a building located in the 1000 block of Main Street in Vincennes Vincennes Fire Chief Brett Bobe says that a truck leaving their headquarters spotted smoke coming from the second story of the building. Bobe says […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating after shots were fired. Dispatchers say it was reported around 3:30 p.m. Monday at Kentucky and Riverside. Police say no people were hit, but a car was damaged. They say two people of interest were taken into custody to be questioned.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) responded to a shots fired call at the Marina Pointe area at the request of the Evansville Police Department in the early hours of June 19. When HCSO arrived on the scene, officers determined the shots came from the Kentucky side of the Marina. When […]
An Evansville man was hit with a hatchet causing injury to his head. This happened in the 700 block of Southeast Eighth Street Friday afternoon. Police say while the victim was waiting on medical treatment, 36 year old Danny Steward showed up to the scene and was arrested. The suspect...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Numerous power outages across the Tri-State Friday morning as severe storms moved through the area. CenterPoint Energy is reporting right now close to 6, 900 customers without power at 100 locations in the Evansville area. Duke Energy is reporting more than 6,000 customers without power in the Eyewitness News viewing area. […]
A mobile home was destroyed by fire in Ohio County, Kentucky on Thursday. The Masonville Fire Department says its crews went to a structure fire on Brent's Loop in Ohio County around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. EMS crews that arrived at the scene first reported finding a mobile home fully...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A cyclist was rushed into surgery after being hit by a car in Evansville on Saturday night. According to the Evansville Police Department, the cyclist pulled out in front of a car heading east on Division Street when they were hit. We are told the person...
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify two suspects involved in recent break-ins. Police say on June 6 around 1:48 p.m., officers responded to Embry’s Towing and Auto Repair in reference to multiple vehicles being broken into. Police believe the two suspects caught on camera were the […]
A traffic stop was conducted on a Louisville driver for an expired license plate violation. A Spencer County Police Sergeant spoke with Jonathon Hall and George Verner and discovered they both had learner’s permits. Since neither one was legally allowed to drive, the vehicle was towed. During an inventory...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say they were called to a crash Friday night in Evansville. It happened around 8 p.m. at Oak Grove Road and Enterprise Drive. They say a car ran off the road into a ditch. Police say the driver, 21-year-old Haley Lambert, told them she was...
Evansville police have arrested a suspect in connection with a garage fire that happened Sunday afternoon on North First Avenue. The fire burned through power lines and damaged three nearby homes. Fire officials say occupants quickly escaped their homes without injury. 26 year old Kenneth Kirby is charged with arson...
A Bicknell man was arrested over the weekend for operating while intoxicated. Around 11:30 pm Saturday night, Jasper Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Mill Street. Further investigation revealed the driver, identified as 19-year-old Levi Brocksmith, was driving under the influence of alcohol. He was taken to the...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating a shooting. They say a man in his late 20s showed up to the emergency room with a gunshot wound around midnight Saturday morning. Officers say he told them he was taking out the trash in the 1100 block of Edgar Street...
Police say a bag with 504 grams of suspected meth was found during a traffic stop in Spencer County on Thursday. ISP says the driver, who was identified as Jonathon Hall of Louisville, Kentucky, only had a learner’s permit to drive. They say a passenger in the vehicle, George...
Investigators with the Evansville Police Department are looking into a shooting incident that happened late Wednesday evening. Officers were called to a home on Lincoln Avenue just west of Highway 41 around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived at the house, they said they talked to a woman, who told...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police investigating a shots fired call from Thursday night and car accident. Police say shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday night officers were called to the 1700 block of Governor Street for reports of shots fired. Officers were told there was a car accident in that area and juveniles jumped out […]
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Leaders say the next five parcels in the most recent mass foreclosure action filed by the City of Henderson will be sold by the Master Commissioner at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22. The sale will take place at the Henderson County Courthouse, Fiscal Courtroom, which...
LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - The removal of Pride flags in Loogootee has some residents shaken up. Some will be expressing their frustrations with city officials by protesting by the town fountain on Saturday at noon. That is in response to the removal of Pride flags downtown. Some residents in Loogootee...
