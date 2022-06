Union, N.Y. — A 12-year-old boy was taken to Upstate Hospital after nearly drowning at a pool in the town of Union. Troopers from SP Endwell arrived at the pool shortly after noon on Friday. They say the boy had already been pulled out of the pool by lifeguards and had been given CPR. At the time police say the boy was not breathing and had no pulse.

TOWN OF UNION, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO