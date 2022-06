SAN ANTONIO — Seven people were shot and two were killed during a family barbecue on the southwest side of town Saturday night. Police were called to the 2500 block of Patron Drive around 10:13 p.m. for reports of a shooting in progress. When officers arrived they found multiple people with gunshot wounds; two were killed. Police said that the family was having a barbecue in the front yard of their home, when an unidentified suspect pulled up and fired off several rounds at them.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO