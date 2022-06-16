Ozzy Osbourne thanks fans for ‘love and support’ after ‘life-altering’ surgery

Ozzy Osbourne is on the mend following the “life-altering” surgery he underwent on Monday.

The Black Sabbath member, 73, shared an update with his followers on Twitter about his current state, thanking them for their support.

“I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably,” he began.

“I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers and well wishes during my recovery,” Osbourne went on.

The British rocker was spotted coming home from the hospital on Wednesday in a wheelchair while wearing a neck brace and a mask.

Osbourne experienced the grueling surgery to remove and realign pins in his neck and back.

He has been suffering from neck injuries stemming from an all-terrain vehicle accident back in 2003.

Osbourne left the hospital in a wheelchair and was able to get into his car on his own after surgery on his neck on Tuesday. His wife Sharon followed close behind. BACKGRID

His wife Sharon Osbourne has also stayed by her husband’s side throughout the traumatic ordeal and has been keeping fans in the loop regarding his operation.

“Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy’s surgery,” the 69-year-old wrote in her Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

“Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery! Your love means the world to him,” she continued.

“Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery! Your love means the world to him,” Sharon continued. BACKGRID

“Ozzy is 73 and any kind of surgery when you get older is difficult,” an insider said. “This is quite major.” BACKGRID

A family source previously told Page Six that there would be a “lengthy amount of convalescence” after the surgery. A nurse would probably be brought into the home during the “The Osbournes” star’s recovery.

“Ozzy is 73 and any kind of surgery when you get older is difficult,” the insider said. “This is quite major.”

Sharon first revealed Osbourne would be going to the hospital on an episode of “The Talk” earlier this month. “He has a major operation on Monday, and I have to be there,” she said. “It’s really going to determine the rest of his life.”

Sharon kept fans updated after Ozzy’s operation and thanked them for their kind wishes. ABC via Getty Images

The “Prince of Darkness” divulged to Classic Rock Magazine last month that he still suffers from his 2003 accident.

“I’m just waiting on some more surgery on my neck,” he said . “I can’t walk properly these days. I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road.”