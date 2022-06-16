ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Allegedly Damaged The Marilyn Monroe Dress She Wore To The Met Gala

By Kay
 4 days ago
I feel like this was inevitable. Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress to the 2022 Met Gala already came with criticism . Now people are big mad at news that Kim has allegedly damaged the dress Marilyn wore to sing “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” in 1962.

As reported by Page Six , the Pop Crave Twitter account tweeted out a picture of the dress. The side-by-side image shows the dress before The Kardashians mega-star wore it, and then after. They wrote, “ Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress has reportedly been damaged after being worn by Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala. The dress now shows signs of tearing, and several crystals are either missing or hanging off of it.”

Users were pretty mad about it. One tweeted in response, “ Kim should’ve never worn that dress to begin with. I mean yes it’s nice to pay homage to Marilyn but she could’ve had a new dress made and replicated. This was a timeless and iconic artifact that’s been ruined.” Another added, “Leave it to kim to destroy a historial [sic] piece of art.” A third tweeted, “Congratulations to the Met Gala for showcasing a real-life example of why a conservation department like the Costume Institute is necessary for historically significant garments.”

Kim did everything in her power to get into that dress for the event. She shared that she dropped 16 pounds to get into it, and then it had to be rigged with ties so as not to stretch the fabric. Kim walked the red carpet in the gown and added a white fur to cover the back since the dress was not closed. She then changed into a replica dress once she was inside for the party.

She told Vogue , “I’m extremely respectful to the dress and what it means to American history. I would never want to sit in it or eat in it or have any risk of any damage to it and I won’t be wearing the kind of body makeup I usually do.”

Marilyn fans and experts still expressed disappointment in seeing Kim wear the “extremely fragile” frock. But Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! Museum loaned the gown to Kim and told the New York Post that every precaution was taken to avoid damage . Ripley’s said in a statement after the gala, “This was no easy decision for Ripley’s, however, Kim Kardashian has continued to show the utmost respect for this opportunity and historic garment.” They added, “From extensive research to following guidelines such as no body makeup, only wearing the dress for the short red-carpet appearance, and making absolutely no alterations, she has become a steward — and added to — its history.”

The museum also pointed out at that time that “no damage” was done to the dress. The garment is now back on display at Ripley’s Hollywood location.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK KIM SHOULD HAVE WORN THE DRESS? WHO IS AT FAULT FOR THE DAMAGE – KIM FOR WEARING IT OR RIPLEY’S FOR LOANING IT?

[Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]

The post Kim Kardashian Allegedly Damaged The Marilyn Monroe Dress She Wore To The Met Gala appeared first on Reality Tea .

Kim Kardashian
Marilyn Monroe
The Bachelor Alum Becca Tilley Says Taylor Swift Was One Of The First People Who Knew She Was Dating Hayley Kiyoko

Former two-time contestant on  The Bachelor Becca Tilley is in love! After keeping their relationship private for the past four years,  Becca is now sharing details of her romance with singer Hayley Kiyoko — including the fact that Taylor Swift was one of the first people outside of their inner circle to know about them. As reported in E! News, Becca was in Boston to see Hayley perform with […] The post The Bachelor Alum Becca Tilley Says Taylor Swift Was One Of The First People Who Knew She Was Dating Hayley Kiyoko appeared first on Reality Tea.
Sheree Whitfield Was “Sick” Watching RHOA Scenes Of Tyrone Gilliams Standing Her Up

Sheree Whitfield is back to give the Real Housewives of Atlanta girls (AKA Drew Sidora) a run for their money. Sheree is the comeback queen and while she never looks a day older than she did during Season 1, she keeps her shade fresh. Drew is learning the hard way what happens if you mess […] The post Sheree Whitfield Was “Sick” Watching RHOA Scenes Of Tyrone Gilliams Standing Her Up appeared first on Reality Tea.
Tayshia Adams Says She’s Done Dating The Bachelor Cast Members

Tayshia Adams is tossing in the towel when it comes to her time in Bachelor Nation. When asked by Entertainment Tonight host Lauren Zima at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted what she thought about dating in the Bachelor pool, Tayshia responded, “Respectfully, I think I’m good. I think I’m good.” Tayshia famously stepped in […] The post Tayshia Adams Says She’s Done Dating The Bachelor Cast Members appeared first on Reality Tea.
Erika Jayne Says First Husband Has Been “Very Supportive” During Ongoing Legal Issues

Erika Jayne needs all the support she can get. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been entrenched in lawsuits for almost 2 years now. Ever since her second husband, Tom Girardi, was charged with embezzling money from his clients, the courts have come for her too. About a month before Tom was exposed […] The post Erika Jayne Says First Husband Has Been “Very Supportive” During Ongoing Legal Issues appeared first on Reality Tea.
Margaret Josephs Says Teresa Giudice “Can’t Push Things Under The Rug” Next Season On Real Housewives Of New Jersey

Here we go again! As if we didn’t see enough of Margaret Josephs and Teresa Giudice drama on screen. Now we have been inundated with it since Real Housewives of New Jersey has wrapped. That’s social media for you. Well, that and Marge giving out a million interviews on the topic. But Margaret isn’t even […] The post Margaret Josephs Says Teresa Giudice “Can’t Push Things Under The Rug” Next Season On Real Housewives Of New Jersey appeared first on Reality Tea.
Dolores Catania Confirms That Teresa Giudice “Changed” Her Wedding Plans After Ramona Singer Leaked Wedding Details

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice’s wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas has been a never-ending source of drama. Teresa insulted her brother, Joe Gorga, when she didn’t include his wife, Melissa Gorga, in her bridal party. Meanwhile, Teresa’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 1 co-star Ramona Singer has done some unbelievable things. […] The post Dolores Catania Confirms That Teresa Giudice “Changed” Her Wedding Plans After Ramona Singer Leaked Wedding Details appeared first on Reality Tea.
Real Housewives Of Dubai’s Chanel Ayan Says Caroline Stanbury’s Husband Wants To Be Famous

My new favorite Housewives feud is between Chanel Ayan and Caroline Stanbury. The Real Housewives of Dubai stars clearly started off on the wrong foot when the show began. Caroline, who was planning her wedding to Sergio Carrallo, declined to invited Chanel to her hen party. Her reasoning was that she didn’t know her that […] The post Real Housewives Of Dubai’s Chanel Ayan Says Caroline Stanbury’s Husband Wants To Be Famous appeared first on Reality Tea.
Dr. Lenny Hochstein Responds To Court Filing He Made Trying To Kick Wife Lisa Hochstein Out Of Their Mansion

The ugly divorce between Dr. Lenny Hochstein and Lisa Hochstein continues to play out in the media. Lisa, a cast member on Real Housewives of Miami, said she was blindsided last month when Lenny announced they were getting divorced. Not only that, but she found out about it like we all did – in the […] The post Dr. Lenny Hochstein Responds To Court Filing He Made Trying To Kick Wife Lisa Hochstein Out Of Their Mansion appeared first on Reality Tea.
