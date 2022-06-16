Kim Kardashian Allegedly Damaged The Marilyn Monroe Dress She Wore To The Met Gala

I feel like this was inevitable. Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress to the 2022 Met Gala already came with criticism . Now people are big mad at news that Kim has allegedly damaged the dress Marilyn wore to sing “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” in 1962.

As reported by Page Six , the Pop Crave Twitter account tweeted out a picture of the dress. The side-by-side image shows the dress before The Kardashians mega-star wore it, and then after. They wrote, “ Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress has reportedly been damaged after being worn by Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala. The dress now shows signs of tearing, and several crystals are either missing or hanging off of it.”

Users were pretty mad about it. One tweeted in response, “ Kim should’ve never worn that dress to begin with. I mean yes it’s nice to pay homage to Marilyn but she could’ve had a new dress made and replicated. This was a timeless and iconic artifact that’s been ruined.” Another added, “Leave it to kim to destroy a historial [sic] piece of art.” A third tweeted, “Congratulations to the Met Gala for showcasing a real-life example of why a conservation department like the Costume Institute is necessary for historically significant garments.”

Kim did everything in her power to get into that dress for the event. She shared that she dropped 16 pounds to get into it, and then it had to be rigged with ties so as not to stretch the fabric. Kim walked the red carpet in the gown and added a white fur to cover the back since the dress was not closed. She then changed into a replica dress once she was inside for the party.

She told Vogue , “I’m extremely respectful to the dress and what it means to American history. I would never want to sit in it or eat in it or have any risk of any damage to it and I won’t be wearing the kind of body makeup I usually do.”

Marilyn fans and experts still expressed disappointment in seeing Kim wear the “extremely fragile” frock. But Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! Museum loaned the gown to Kim and told the New York Post that every precaution was taken to avoid damage . Ripley’s said in a statement after the gala, “This was no easy decision for Ripley’s, however, Kim Kardashian has continued to show the utmost respect for this opportunity and historic garment.” They added, “From extensive research to following guidelines such as no body makeup, only wearing the dress for the short red-carpet appearance, and making absolutely no alterations, she has become a steward — and added to — its history.”

The museum also pointed out at that time that “no damage” was done to the dress. The garment is now back on display at Ripley’s Hollywood location.

