Drag Race All Stars 7 Sneak Peek: Which Queens Will Get Jinkx and Raja's Stars?

RuPaul threw the queens an unexpected curveball during last week’s episode of Drag Race All Stars 7 , and now it’s time to see how it all plays out.

Last week’s top all stars, Raja and Jinkx Monsoon , were each given two Legendary Legend Stars — one to keep for themselves, and another to give a fellow queen. Then came the less exciting twist: we’d have to wait until this week to find out who was getting them.

Heading into Episode 6 (streaming Friday on Paramount+), Jinkx is leading the pack with two stars, followed by pretty much everybody else — Jaida Essence Hall, Monét X Change, Shea Couleé, The Vivienne and Trinity the Tuck — with one star apiece. In fact, Yvie Oddly is the only queen who has yet to receive one.

But Yvie’s luck could change if either Jinkx or Raja decides to give her one of their stars. And something about Raja’s wording has us thinking that’s a distinct possibility.

“I have decided to give my star to a person that I absolutely adore,” Raja says. “I really see the magic in this person.”

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Friday’s episode of All Stars 7 , then drop a comment with your predictions below.