ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Drag Race All Stars 7 Sneak Peek: Which Queens Will Get Jinkx and Raja's Stars?

By Andy Swift
TVLine
TVLine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ne2pf_0gCixcNQ00

Click here to read the full article.

RuPaul threw the queens an unexpected curveball during last week’s episode of Drag Race All Stars 7 , and now it’s time to see how it all plays out.

Last week’s top all stars, Raja and Jinkx Monsoon , were each given two Legendary Legend Stars — one to keep for themselves, and another to give a fellow queen. Then came the less exciting twist: we’d have to wait until this week to find out who was getting them.

Heading into Episode 6 (streaming Friday on Paramount+), Jinkx is leading the pack with two stars, followed by pretty much everybody else — Jaida Essence Hall, Monét X Change, Shea Couleé, The Vivienne and Trinity the Tuck —  with one star apiece. In fact, Yvie Oddly is the only queen who has yet to receive one.

But Yvie’s luck could change if either Jinkx or Raja decides to give her one of their stars. And something about Raja’s wording has us thinking that’s a distinct possibility.

“I have decided to give my star to a person that I absolutely adore,” Raja says. “I really see the magic in this person.”

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Friday’s episode of All Stars 7 , then drop a comment with your predictions below.

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Animal Kingdom's Final Season: Spoileriffic New Trailer Teases Two Big Returns and One Devastating Twist

Click here to read the full article. If the spoiler-filled trailer that TNT released Thursday for the sixth and final season of Animal Kingdom is any indication, the crime drama will be going out with a bang. A whole lotta bangs, as a matter of fact. In the action-packed clip, which you can watch in full above, we learn that not only is Denis Leary back as Deran’s ne’er-do-well father Billy, but against all odds, so is Grey’s Anatomy’s Scott Speedman as the late Baz (presumably in a newly created flashback). We also get a hint of the panic that ensues...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Charmed Series Finale Confirms Reboot's Connection to Original Show — EPs Explain That Full-Circle Ending

Click here to read the full article. Yes, Charmed fans, that really just happened. The CW drama wrapped its four-season run on Friday with a jaw-dropping, multiverse-confirming final scene that will have fans of both the reboot and the original series talking. After reuniting Inara with her sisters and preventing another magical apocalypse, the current Charmed Ones — Mel, Maggie and Kaela — discovered a mysterious door emblazoned with their signature triquetra. “Are we sure about this? Another world? Other Charmed Ones?” Mel asked the group. Maggie shared her sister’s skepticism, but Kaela insisted that this is where fate has led them. So,...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Charmed Feud Between Original Series and Reboot Ratchets Up With Explosive Twitter Quarrel

Click here to read the full article. If you thought the tension between Charmed old and new would cool off now that the latter has ended its run, you’d be wrong! In the wake of the reboot’s CW series finale, one of the original series’ writers — Curtis Kheel — took to Twitter on Saturday to slam version 2.0’s climax. (The June 10 swan song  ended with the current Charmed Ones — Mel, Maggie and Kaela — entering a portal to Halliwell Manor, the very home where Prue, Piper, Phoebe and Paige honed their craft in the original Charmed; read Andy Swift’s...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Gina Rodriguez to Star in Lost-esque Missing Airplane Thriller at Amazon

Click here to read the full article. A TV version of the mystery thriller podcast Last Known Position is taking flight at Prime Video, with Gina Rodriguez firmly entrenched in the cockpit. Per Deadline, the Jane the Virgin vet is set to headline and exec-produce the series, which is based on the aforementioned Lost-esque podcast (which also starred Rodriguez). Last Known Position follows a group of experts — including submersible pilot Mikaela Soto (Rodriguez) — as they seek to recover a flight that suddenly vanished over the Pacific Ocean. The crew sets off on what looks like an mission funded by a grieving...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shea Couleé
Person
Rupaul
Popculture

Longtime 'Law & Order' Star Returning for Season 22 of Revival

District Attorney Jack McCoy is returning for another season of legal gymnastics on Law & Order. Sam Waterston will be back to play the character in the upcoming 22nd season of NBC's legal drama, Deadline reported Tuesday. This guarantees at least one legacy character remaining on the show since Anthony Anderson will not be back.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick Remembers Ray Liotta

Members of Hollywood and movie-lovers alike are shocked by the tragic and unexpected news of the passing of Goodfellas and Field of Dreams star Ray Liotta. A major player in the film industry for decades now, Liotta has become a fixture in the business. Starring in some of the most iconic and memorable roles over the years. Shortly after the sad news became known on Thursday morning, May 26, classic television star Maureen McCormick expressed her sadness over Ray Liotta’s.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Philip Baker Hall Dead at 90; Many TV Roles Included The Loop, Seinfeld

Click here to read the full article. Veteran character actor Philip Baker Hall, whose TV credits includes The Loop, Modern Family and Falcon Crest, died on Sunday. He was 90. “My neighbor, friend, and one of the wisest, most talented and kindest people I’ve ever met, Philip Baker Hall, died peacefully last night. He was surrounded by loved ones,” Hall’s friend and Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer shared on Twitter. “The world has an empty space in it.” Having not started acting until age 30, Hall first guested on myriad TV series such as Good Times, Man From Atlantis, M*A*S*H and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drag Queens#Drag Race#Game Of Thrones#Tvline Peyton List
TVLine

SYTYCD: Leah Remini to Replace Fired Matthew Morrison as Season 17 Judge

Click here to read the full article. So You Think You Can Dance has tapped sitcom vet Leah Remini to fill the vacancy left by Matthew Morrison, who was ousted as a Season 17 judge in May. Remini will make her judging debut on the Fox competition’s June 15 episode (9/8c), which will not only reveal this season’s Top 12 contestants, but will also mark So You Think You Can Dance‘s 300th episode. She joins Stephen “tWitch” Boss and JoJo Siwa at the dais. “I am thrilled to join So You Think You Can Dance on its milestone 300th episode,” Remini said...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

2 Broke Girls star Beth Behrs announces birth of her first child

2 Broke Girls star Beth Behrs has announced the birth of her first child, a baby girl, with husband Michael Gladis. The sitcom star posted a black-and-white image of a baby's hand being held in the hands of her new parents. Alongside the photo, Behrs wrote the caption: "Welcome to...
CELEBRITIES
defpen

FOX Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

At 22 years old, Jennifer Hudson was an aspiring singer from Chicago, Illinois who made her way in front of Randy Jackson, Paula Adul and Simon Cowell during the third season of American Idol. While she didn’t end up winning that season of the musical competition series, she made it clear to everyone watching at home that she was a star. In the 18 years that have passed, she has proven time and time again that she was the phenomenon that many believed her to be. Not only has she dropped four studio albums, but she has also collaborated with Beyoncé, Quincy Jones and Ne-Yo. Beyond music, Hudson has built a film resumé that includes appearances in Sex and the City, Dreamgirls and Respect. Now, she’ll take the next step in her astounding career.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’: Elizabeth Mitchell Explains Why Mariska Hargitay Is ‘The Best Lead’

Actress Elizabeth Mitchell has long been a familiar face in the primetime television drama scene. Currently, Mitchell is appearing in the CBS procedural series FBI: International. In this role, Mitchell is portraying Angela Cassidy, the mysterious and estranged mother of Luke Kleintank’s Scott Forrester. However, before this, Mitchell had a couple of turns on another Dick Wolf television drama hit, Law & Order: SVU. And, the longtime actress discussed her time with the popular Dick Wolf-led franchise series installment recently during a discussion with Looper. Remembering her time with Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay while on the set.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

Producing Team Behind ‘Ellen’ Returning With Jennifer Hudson-Led Talk Show in September

The multi-talented Jennifer Hudson is returning to the small screen to host her own talk show, “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” premiering Sept. 12. The recent EGOT winner’s new series has set the Daytime Emmy-winning team of Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner and Corey Palent (“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”) as executive producers and showrunners. The upcoming show has been cleared in more than 95% of the country, and is heading into national syndication this fall. Fox TV stations will serve as its primary home and the show hails from Warner Bros.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Yellowstone Ups Two to Series Regular Ahead of Season 5 — Plus, [Spoiler]'s Return Is Very Bad News for Beth

Click here to read the full article. As production on Yellowstone’s biggest season yet continues, its cast, appropriately enough, keeps growing, too. Paramount Network announced on Friday that Wendy Moniz and Mo Brings Plenty, who’ve recurred since Season 1 as, respectively, Governor Lynelle Perry and Rainwater’s right-hand man Mo, have been promoted to series-regular status for Season 5. But that’s just the tip of the bull’s horn casting-wise. In addition, the network revealed that Josh Lucas, Kylie Rogers and Kyle Red Silverstein will be reprising their roles of the younger versions of John, Beth and Rip. What’s more Kai Caster (American...
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Goldbergs' Family Dynamic Has Suffered By Not Killing Off Jeff Garlin’s Character

When The Goldbergs debuted on ABC in 2013, it became an immediate hit. Watching a family sitcom set in the 1980s feels nostalgic, like reliving one's own childhood. It has been ideal escapist television. Watching the antics of characters like Beverly Goldberg (Wendi McLendon-Covey) and Adam Goldberg (Sean Giambrone) for half an hour feels like a good, light-hearted reminder of how much you loved your own youth.
TV SERIES
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actor in a Drama Series – Josh Brolin and Kevin Costner’s Take on the Western Genre Could Earn Emmy Attention

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
TVLine

The Vampire Diaries Universe Will Continue Beyond Legacies: The Next Show Is 'Just a Matter of When'

Click here to read the full article. As the great philosopher Katy Perry once said, just because it’s over doesn’t mean it’s really over. That’s certainly true for the Vampire Diaries franchise, which wrapped its 13-year run on The CW last night with the series finale of Legacies, its second spinoff after The Originals. “This is the end of one chapter,” Legacies creator Julie Plec says of Legacies’ conclusion, “but we can use it to launch the beginning of another chapter, which is ultimately what we want to do when all is said and done.” What’s this now? A fourth series in the...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Lincoln Lawyer Renewed for Season 2

Click here to read the full article. Netflix has reached a verdict in the case of Lincoln Lawyer renewal vs. cancellation. The streamer on Tuesday officially commissioned a second season of David E. Kelley’s take on novelist Michael Connelly’s legal protagonist. The 10-episode first season, which was released on May 13, was based on the second book in Connelly’s Lincoln Lawyer series, The Brass Verdict. The Lincoln Lawyer very recently made its debut on Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals (for the week of May 9), landing at No. 2 with 884 million total minutes viewed across its 10-episode season. Nielsen notes that the drama’s performance...
ENTERTAINMENT
spoilertv.com

Accused - Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Wendell Pierce and Karen LeBlanc to Star

Emmy nominee Malcolm-Jamal Warner (The Resident), Wendell Pierce (The Wire) and Karen LeBlanc (The Kings of Napa) are set to star in an episode of Accused, Fox’s straight-to-series crime anthology drama, Accused, executive-produced by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore. Warner and LeBlanc star as concerned oncerned and...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

45K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy