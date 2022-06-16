Rome’s MIA Market Adds Dedicated Animation Content Section

Click here to read the full article.

Rome’s innovative MIA Market dedicated to international TV series, feature films, documentaries and more has now added a section specifically for animation series, stand-alone specials and feature films.

The eighth edition of MIA to be held in Rome Oct. 11-15 will feature a boosted co-prods market and pitching forum featuring a brand new animation strand that is being added to the pre-existing sections dedicated to drama series, documentaries (including docu-series) and feature films.

Conceived with a Europe-centric focus as an international market hosting the entire production cycle of different types of content, MIA – whose acronym stands for the Mercato Internazionale Audiovisivo or International Audiovisual Market – has in recent years attracted a substantial U.S. presence. The curated event, running ahead of Mipcom this year, offers a wide range of specific industry programs comprising panels alongside, networking and project pitching sessions.

Animation producers looking for financial partners and co-prod deals will have an opportunity to showcase their projects to industry professionals and prominent players from global studios, streamers and broadcasters, besides production and distribution companies, sales agents and financiers.

“We are pleased to unveil our new co-production program which is aimed at all animation producers,” said in a statement MIA’s new chief Gaia Tridente. Tridente was formerly head MIA’s TV section. She has now replaced Lucia Milazzotto who stepped down last year to join Rome’s expanding Cinecittà Studios.

“With it, we wish not only to strengthen the figure of animation professionals but also foster b2b exchanges, networking activities and most of all nurture and promote talents in the European industry to facilitate the development of international co-productions,” Tridente added.

MIA’s new animation unit will also host a dedicated program of conferences in which decision-makers will discuss opportunities and challenges of producing and distributing animation contents in today’s global market.

Eligible projects for MIA’s Animation Pitching Forum are: animation series, animation stand-alone specials and animation feature films, from any country and nationality.

Producers can submit their projects up until July 25, 2022, on the MIA website.