ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Rome’s MIA Market Adds Dedicated Animation Content Section

By Nick Vivarelli
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NTpr1_0gCixODM00

Click here to read the full article.

Rome’s innovative MIA Market dedicated to international TV series, feature films, documentaries and more has now added a section specifically for animation series, stand-alone specials and feature films.

The eighth edition of MIA to be held in Rome Oct. 11-15 will feature a boosted co-prods market and pitching forum featuring a brand new animation strand that is being added to the pre-existing sections dedicated to drama series, documentaries (including docu-series) and feature films.

Conceived with a Europe-centric focus as an international market hosting the entire production cycle of  different types of content, MIA – whose acronym stands for the Mercato Internazionale Audiovisivo or International Audiovisual Market – has in recent years attracted a substantial U.S. presence. The curated event, running ahead of Mipcom this year, offers a wide range of specific industry programs comprising panels alongside, networking and project pitching sessions.

Animation producers looking for financial partners and co-prod deals will have an opportunity to showcase their projects to industry professionals and prominent players from global studios, streamers and broadcasters, besides production and distribution companies, sales agents and financiers.

“We are pleased to unveil our new co-production program which is aimed at all animation producers,” said in a statement MIA’s new chief Gaia Tridente. Tridente was formerly head MIA’s TV section. She has now replaced Lucia Milazzotto who stepped down last year to join Rome’s expanding Cinecittà Studios.

“With it, we wish not only to strengthen the figure of animation professionals but also foster b2b exchanges, networking activities and most of all nurture and promote talents in the European industry to facilitate the development of international co-productions,” Tridente added.

MIA’s new animation unit will also host a dedicated program of conferences in which decision-makers will discuss opportunities and challenges of producing and distributing animation contents in today’s global market.

Eligible projects for MIA’s Animation Pitching Forum are: animation series, animation stand-alone specials and animation feature films, from any country and nationality.

Producers can submit their projects up until July 25, 2022, on the MIA website.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Hacks’ Costumes: Why Deborah Vance’s Lesbian Cruise Outfit Required Legal to Get Involved

Click here to read the full article. “Hacks” season two saw a shift in costumes for both Jean Smart’s Deborah Vance and Hannah Einbinder’s Ava. Costume designer Kathleen Felix-Hager made use of the season’s storyline that saw Deborah Vance on tour. From a lesbian cruise to a state fair, Felix-Hager worked with Smart and the team to play up the wardrobe. Producer and writer Jen Statsky says, “We knew it was a fun opportunity seeing Deborah as a bit of a fish out of water. It allowed us to have some fun and play with the costumes.” The designer was able to...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

‘Little Nicholas: Happy as Can Be’ Review: The Pint-Size Hero of a Cartoon ‘The 400 Blows’ Meets His Makers

Click here to read the full article. Every time someone takes a comic book character the world adores and decides to make an animated movie, there’s a risk they won’t do justice to the original designs. “The Adventures of Tintin” comes immediately to mind, since Spielberg and company made the bold choice of swapping artist Hergé’s appealing clean-line designs with appalling performance-capture zombies. Or 2019’s disappointing “The Addams Family” reboot, which effectively turned Charles Addams’ macabre sketches into benign, generic-looking balloon animals. It’s a problem the folks at ON Entertainment take seriously. They’re the ones who translated Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s “The...
MOVIES
Variety

Raphaelle Stolz’s Animated Short ‘Miracasas’ Reinterprets Circle of Life at Annecy

Click here to read the full article. Swiss animator and director Raphaëlle Stolz (“Le Salsifis du Bengale”) has debuted her new short film “Miracasas” at Annecy, where it is in competition with 37 other animated short films as part of the official selection. Stolz employs a flowing and impressionist animation style to tell the story of Ernesto, an almost-dead soldier carried to his final destination deep in the Brazilian jungle, where villagers hope his death will usher in new life. The film is a French and Swiss co production between Nadasy Film, a prominent Swiss animation studio, Komadoli Studio and Swiss...
COMICS
Variety

Preschool Fare, Short Docs Stand Out at Annecy MIFA TV Pitch

Click here to read the full article. Preschool fare and short-form docs ruled the roost at this year’s MIFA TV pitch session, with more than half the projects boasting episodes running under eight minutes in length, and nearly just as many titles aimed at the under-five crowd. Of the nine projects pitched, the preschool series “Yukon: The Space Botanist” (pictured) received the most vocal reception, drawing hearty laughs from a room full of buyers and commissioning editors at least three decades older than the show’s intended audience. Produced by Norway’s Imaginær Film, the 3D animated series gives computer graphics a tactile...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Shannon
Variety

Banijay’s Head of Scripted Lars Blomgren on Alex de la Iglesia, Co-Production, Ramping Up in Spanish-Speaking Markets

Click here to read the full article. In late April, Banijay Iberia moved waves by taking an equity stake in Alex de la Iglesia and Carolina Bang’s Pokeespsie Films, with the aim of scaling up on its Spanish-language high-end original series and fiction production. Via Shine Iberia, Banijay is also producing biopic “Bosé,” one of VIS’ biggest Spanish-language plays for Paramount Plus, about singer-songwriter Miguel Bosé. Best known for its entertainment formats – though it does own Barcelona’s Diagonal TV, producer of hit Netflix historical sagas “Cathedral of the Sea” and “Heirs to the Land” and DLO Producciones, behind “Tell Me Who...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Two Actors Dead, Six Injured In Auto Accident Involving Crew From Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’

Click here to read the full article. Crew members were riding in a van when it crashed and flipped in an accident near filming of the Netflix series The Chosen One.  The accident left two actors dead and six other crew members injured, officials said. The victims were not identified at first. The Baja California Department of Culture said later that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died. The accident happened on a desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. The crew was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia. The Chosen One series is about a 12-year-old boy who learns...
NFL
Variety

The Chicks Postpone More Tour Dates After Natalie Maines’ Vocal Problems Halt Concert

Click here to read the full article. The Chicks have postponed three more tour dates to give singer Natalie Maines “vocal rest” after she stopped a concert a half-hour in Sunday night in Indianapolis. “As a result of strict doctor’s orders for vocal rest, the Chicks are forced to postpone the following shows,” the band announced on social media, listing the cities of Clarkston, MI, Noblesville, IN and Cincinnatti, OH, all of which have new dates listed for late September or early October. Tour update. #CHX2022 pic.twitter.com/ClHTWUaWsC — The Chicks (@thechicks) June 20, 2022 This makes four shows to date that are being or...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Variety

Box Office: ‘Lightyear’ Opening Weekend Struggling to Outpace ‘Jurassic World Dominion’

Click here to read the full article. Infinity isn’t a practical milestone at the box office, so Disney’s “Lightyear” will have to settle for a $20.7 million opening day and beyond. Pixar’s spinoff of its “Toy Story” series blasted off on Thursday night with a respectable $5.2 million from preview screenings. However, the film is now tracking for an opening in the range of $50 million to $55 million from 4,255 theaters in North America, below the initial expectations that pegged the film for a debut between $70 million and $80 million. What’s more, “Lightyear” is struggling to unseat Universal’s “Jurassic...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rome#Animation Studio#Mipcom
Variety

Neil Diamond Sings ‘Sweet Caroline’ at Boston Red Sox Game in Rare Post-Retirement Appearance

Click here to read the full article. Although it wasn’t a winning night on the field for the Boston Red Sox on Saturday, baseball fans received a treat from Neil Diamond, who gave a rare live performance of “Sweet Caroline.” Diamond retired from concert touring in 2018 following his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis. This post-retirement appearance is the first time that Diamond has performed at Fenway since 2013. He performed the song then as the Red Sox played their first home game since the Boston Marathon bombing. In a video shared by Fox Sports: MLB on Twitter, Diamond is enthusiastically singing along to...
BOSTON, MA
Variety

Stephen Colbert Addresses Detainment of Staff Filming Triumph the Insult Comic Dog Segment at Capitol: ‘Everyone Was Very Professional’

Click here to read the full article. In his monologue on Monday’s broadcast of “The Late Show,” host Stephen Colbert addressed recent news that a field production team for his late-night program was detained at the Capitol while filming a comedy segment involving the foulmouthed puppet Triumph the Insult Comic Dog. “How was your weekend?” Colbert joked at the top of his opening monologue. “I certainly had an interesting one, because some of my staff had a memorable one.” “Triumph offered to go down to D.C. to interview some Congress people to highlight some January 6 hearings,” Colbert continued. “I said, ‘Sure,...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Pusha T and No Malice Reunite as Clipse for Pharrell Williams’ ‘Something in the Water’ Festival

Click here to read the full article. Clipse, the duo of brothers Pusha T and No Malice, reunited on stage Saturday night for Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water festival in Washington D.C. The last time the two gave a live performance as Clipse was in 2010, shortly after the release of their final album “Til The Casket Drops.” Just as Justin Timberlake was exiting the stage after singing hits like “My Love” with T.I. and “Sexy Back,” as well as the Neptunes-directed “Señorita” and “Rock Your Body,” the crooner invited the reunited duo to deliver their guest verse on “Like I...
WASHINGTON, DC
Variety

How Matthew Fox Was Lured Out of ‘Retirement’ to Lead Apocalyptic Thriller ‘Last Light’

Click here to read the full article. More than a decade after the end of “Lost,” actor Matthew Fox has returned to TV with apocalyptic thriller “Last Light,” which world premiered Friday at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival. The show, which will stream on Peacock and is produced by MGM Intl. TV Productions, envisions a society plunged into chaos when oil supplies are jeopardized. Fox plays one of the world’s leading petro-chemical engineers, while “Downton Abbey’s” Joanne Froggatt plays his wife. In amongst the wider crisis is a battle to save their family. At a press conference in Monte-Carlo Saturday, Fox addressed his...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Amazon
Variety

Ivan Reitman’s Daughter Catherine Reflects on Her First Father’s Day Without Him: ‘I’d Absorb Every Moment’

Click here to read the full article. My father died on Super Bowl Sunday. The night before, he had told me — in his signature style of sincere but “got places to be” — that he was proud of me. He then went to sleep and never woke up. Today, four months later, we celebrate Father’s Day. I’ve always thought the purpose of Father’s Day was to give dads a nice meal. An amusing gift. A few hours of praise and priority, before the wave of ordinary life crashes us back into our routine. But outside of a few hours of...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Variety

Baz Luhrmann Confirms Four-Hour ‘Elvis’ Cut Exists, Axed Scenes Include Nixon Meeting

Click here to read the full article. The official runtime for Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” is 159 minutes, but that’s nothing compared to the 240-minute cut that the filmmaker had to trim down into a releasable theatrical cut. Speaking to Radio Times, Luhrmann confirmed that a four-hour “Elvis” cut exists with scenes that include the music icon’s infamous meeting with Richard Nixon. “I mean, I have a four-hour version, actually,” Luhrmann said. “I do. But you have to bring it down to 2 hours 30… I would have liked to lean into some of the other things more – there’s so much...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Wolf Pack’ Series From Jeff Davis at Paramount+ Sets Four Leads

Click here to read the full article. Paramount+ has found its “Wolf Pack.” Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson and Tyler Lawrence Gray have signed on to play the leads of the streamer’s upcoming supernatural teen drama series. Although “Wolf Pack” revolves around werewolves and is developed for television by Jeff Davis, the series is unconnected to his former MTV series “Teen Wolf” or the upcoming Paramount+ film sequel. The series is instead based on the book series of the same name by Canadian horror author Edo Van Belkom. The show focuses on two teenagers who are caught in a...
TV SERIES
Variety

Monte-Carlo Television Festival Opens With ‘Last Light,’ Starring Matthew Fox, Joanne Froggatt

Click here to read the full article. The 61st Monte-Carlo Television Festival opened Friday with a phalanx of stars and TV industry execs walking the blue carpet for the event, attended by Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Princess Charlene. The opening screening was the world premiere of thriller “Last Light,” produced by MGM Intl. TV Production. The show’s cast attended, led by Matthew Fox (“Lost”), Joanne Froggatt (“Downton Abbey”), Tom Wlaschiha (“Game of Thrones”), and Amber Rose Revah (Marvel’s “The Punisher”), as well as director Dennie Gordon, and junior cast members Alyth Ross and Taylor Fay. During...
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix and ‘The Chosen One’ Producer Redrum Issue Statements on Baja Road Accident That Claimed Two Actors’ Lives

Click here to read the full article. Netflix and Redrum, producers of series “The Chosen One,” have issued statements on the Baja California road accident that killed two of their actors on Thursday. Two other cast members and four crew members were injured, but remain stable and have gone home to recover. Said Netflix: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic accident that took the lives of Ray Garduño and Juan Francisco González. Our thoughts are with their loved ones and with those injured during this unfortunate accident.” Added Redrum: “All of us on the production of ‘The Chosen One’ are shocked...
ACCIDENTS
Variety

Thessaloniki Film Festival’s Industry Arm Puts Muscle Behind Green Film Project

Click here to read the full article. For the first edition of the Evia Film Project, a new initiative launched by the organizers of the Thessaloniki Film Festival, the festival’s industry arm, Agora, hosted a series of events looking to bring both environmentally focused films and sustainable film production to the fore. The program was designed to help revitalize Greece’s second-largest island, which was hit by a devastating series of wildfires last summer. Speaking to Variety ahead of the festival, Agora head Yianna Sarri stressed the importance of getting the global film community to rethink its ways of doing business in...
MOVIES
Variety

‘We Are Lady Parts’: How Costume Designer Blended Culture and Fashion to Style Rocking Leading Ladies

Click here to read the full article. “We Are Lady Parts” centers on an all-female Muslim punk band who are making music their way, building an audience, and balancing their personal life on and off stage. Costume designer PC Williams designed each woman’s wardrobe to honor her relationship with her faith while also using costume to act as an avenue for cultural and self-expression. The series, streaming on Peacock, follows five women— Amina (Anjana Vasan), the newly recruited lead guitarist; Saira (Sarah Kameela Impey), Lady Parts’ lead singer; Ayesha, (Juliette Motamed) Lady Parts’ drummer; Bisma (Faith Omole), the bass player, and Momtaz...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Variety

Variety

67K+
Followers
55K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy