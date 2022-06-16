ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNCT

ECU Health Medical Center celebrates Project SEARCH graduates

By ECU Health
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IsH9e_0gCiw0a200

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Project SEARCH, an educational program offered at ECU Health Medical Center (ECUHMC), is proud to announce eight students recently graduated from the program.

Those students are Shaima Bader, Emonni Cannonier, Phabian Chen, Nydarious Johnson, Adrian Lewis, Andre Lewis, Marvin Sanderson and Isaac Soderstrom. Project SEARCH is a one-year internship program for students with developmental and intellectual disabilities in their last year of high school with the goal of providing real-world practical skills and increasing the chances of competitive employment.

“ECU Health is very proud to host Project SEARCH,” said Lisa Lassiter, director of workforce development at ECU Health. “This program offers opportunities for students to learn job tasks and skills, connects us to the communities we serve and brings diversity to our organization and the local workforce. These eight graduates have grown tremendously throughout the program, and we are all very proud of their accomplishments.”

The Project SEARCH program at ECUHMC began in 2015 through partnerships with Pitt County Schools, RHA Health Services and North Carolina Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services. Students complete internships in various departments at the hospital, including Central Services, East Carolina Heart Institute Cafeteria, the Main Cafeteria, Endoscopy Center, Grounds, Environmental Services and the Neuroscience Intermediate Unit.

The employment rate for youth with disabilities is about 60 to 70 percent less than youth without disabilities, according to the Office of Disability Employment Policy. The development initiative has proven results with a 65 percent employment and 90 percent retention rate.

“Project SEARCH gives us an opportunity to help students transition into the workforce through employment, skills development and a customized job search in the second half of the program,” said Katie Houmard, Project SEARCH instructor. “Many of our graduates have gained competitive employment in our community upon completing the program. These students have a bright future ahead, and I am excited to see them continue to grow and become employed.”

Students who participate in the program are enrolled at various Pitt County high schools including J.H. Rose, D.H. Conley, South Central, Farmville Central, North Pitt and Ayden-Grifton. The class of 2022 is the seventh class to graduate from the program.

“Project SEARCH helps me find a job and a future to be successful,” said Bader, one of the Project SEARCH students.

The Project SEARCH program began in 1996 at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center (CCHMC) and was developed as a means to meet entry-level employment needs at CCHMC, support their diversity initiative and partner with schools and community services agencies. Project SEARCH is now an international program with over 400 sites in existence now in at least 45 states and with programs in England, Scotland, Ireland and Canada.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Lenoir Community College program named best in country

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Lenoir Community College’s Emergency Management online program has been ranked No. 1 in the country. The ranking comes from the Student Training and Education in Public Service Agency. The program garnered praise for putting students in work-based learning opportunities, where they work with an emergency management agency for a semester. The […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Tradesformers ‘signing day’ happening Tuesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Tradesformers, a youth apprenticeship program designed to connect talented students with growing industry trades in our area, will be conducting its annual “Signing Day” event Tuesday from 4-5 p.m. at Pitt County Community Schools, located at 4561 County Home Road. New pre-apprentices will be welcomed into a program that provides opportunities with fundamental […]
WNCT

Greenville event to have food drive, COVID vaccinations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A food drive and a chance to get a COVID-19 vaccination at the same time will be part of an event happening Saturday. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church. The event will be located at 1095 Allen Road in Greenville.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Greenville awarded $875,000 Rural Transformation Grant

RALEIGH, N.C. — On June 16, Governor Roy Cooper announced the City of Greenville was one of 30 local governments in rural areas across the state to be awarded grants from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund, a new source of support for rural economic development projects in North Carolina funded by the federal American Rescue […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vocational Rehabilitation#Intellectual Disabilities#Ecu#Internships#Ecu Health Medical Center#Project Search#Ecuhmc#Pitt County Schools#Central Services
WITN

Patient records from UNC Lenoir Health Care hacked

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Personal information belonging to thousands of patients at one Eastern Carolina hospital has been hacked. UNC Lenoir Health Care has notified over 4,700 patients that someone may have their names, social security numbers, medical codes, street addresses, phone numbers, emails, dates of birth, and genders. The...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

ECU Health Medical Center Medicine Giveaway

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - NC MedAssist is bringing back the free over-the-counter medicine giveaway. The event will take place on Saturday, June 25. To pick up medicine, visit Bethel Youth Activity Center at 7447 Main Street, Bethel, NC 27812. Over the counter medicine will be available from 9 a.m. to...
BETHEL, NC
coastalreview.org

Windsor chosen for rural economic development grant

Windsor in Bertie County has been awarded $839,450 from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund, a new source of support for rural economic development projects in North Carolina funded by the federal American Rescue Plan. Officials announced Thursday the 30 local governments, most of which are west of the coastal counties,...
WINDSOR, NC
WNCT

Duplin County to host African American Heritage Festival

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An African American Heritage Festival will be held this weekend in Duplin County. The event will be held at 227 Summerlin Crossroad Road in Kenansville. It runs Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Big Zion AME Zion Church. For more information, contact Desi Campbell at 910-882-3851. Click here to […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Greenville mom creates plant-based infant formula alternative

GREENVILLE, N.C. — April Kelly has been working on a plant-based infant formula alternative for the past three years. April Kelly is starting a new business called SURE that creates plant-based vegan infant formula alternatives. She started the process after breastfeeding complications with one of her daughers. She realized...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville seeking public input on how to use grant

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Jacksonville is preparing for its annual Action Plan public input meeting, which is scheduled for Monday at 6 p.m. at Jacksonville City Hall. City officials are encouraging residents to participate in the meeting. Jacksonville is receiving a Community Development Block Grant totaling more than $359,000, and the city […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Franklin, Wilson County July 4 celebrations canceled as officials mourn fireworks-related death

Some North Carolina towns are canceling their July 4th celebrations as a show of respect for a recent fireworks-related death. Three people were hospitalized and one was killed after commercial-grade fireworks detonated on a small farm in La Grange earlier this month. Dozens of firefighters remained on the scene seven hours after the fire bomb, which started as a controlled burn in a hay field.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Jones County officials meet to prepare for hurricane season

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s hurricane season and counties across Eastern North Carolina continue their efforts in preparing and protecting their communities.  Over in Jones County, officials met to discuss how they are preparing and how the state is getting involved. It’s a top priority for state and community leaders to make sure their residents […]
JONES COUNTY, NC
WITN

Bertie County fire consumes 80 acres

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A fire this afternoon has charred 94 acres so far in Bertie County. The North Carolina Forest Service says the fire is in the woods off St. Francis Road in the Grabtown area, southwest of Windsor. Foresters say the fire is 99 percent contained and...
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Monday morning groundbreaking for updated Williamston park

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) -A town is holding a groundbreaking Monday celebrating a park’s renovations. Williamston’s Gaylord Perry park now includes building picnic shelters, restrooms, skate park and adult fitness area. Crews also replaced the old playground, expanded the parking lot and renovated the basketball court. The groundbreaking ceremony...
WILLIAMSTON, NC
WNCT

Episode 35: ‘9 On The Positive Side’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Welcome to the latest episode of “9 On The Positive Side.” This weekly 30-minute show puts the positive news front and center. You can find the show each Saturday at 7:30 a.m. on WNCT and Sunday at noon on CW. Click the above video to see the episode. You can read […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

States that issue the most speeding tickets

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — In the United States, 10.5% of drivers nationwide have a speeding ticket on their record. These tickets can be costly—not simply in terms of the cost of the ticket itself, but also for insurance rates. Forbes Advisor found that a speeding ticket can jack up a driver’s insurance by an average of 24%, or […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL

Person in critical condition, airlifted to hospital after Goldsboro shooting

Goldsboro, N.C. — One person is in critical condition after a Monday shooting near East Holly Street and North Andrews Avenue, according to the Goldsboro Police Department. Police Chief Michael West said someone drove the person shot to an area hospital. Then, authorities airlifted the person to the ECU Medical Center in Greenville for further treatment.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

ECU professor, wife accused of withholding food from kids

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An East Carolina University professor and his wife are out of jail after being accused of withholding food from their children. ECU confirms to WITN News that Dr. Joseph Reid is an assistant professor of accounting. He and his wife, 32-year-old Lucreasha Reid, 32, were both...
WNCT

WNCT

25K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy