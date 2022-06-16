Pursuit suspect crashes, kills pedestrian in South LA

CORONA, Calif. - A man experiencing homelessness has been arrested and charged with the murder of a woman at a Corona business, according to police. James Billingsley, 24, was arrested Thursday after a short chase. Corona Police say they responded to a welfare check at 1950 Compton Ave. #105 around 1 p.m. Thursday, and found a 41-year-old woman dead inside. People at the scene told officers that Billingsley knew the owner and frequented the area. Just over an hour later, Billingsley was found just a mile from the scene and detained after trying to run from officers.

CORONA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO