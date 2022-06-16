ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

UPDATE: MPD locates vehicle involved in deadly hit and run accident

By Tatiana Battle
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 4 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – UPDATE: MPD has located the vehicle.

Do you recognize this vehicle? Midland Police Department says that on June 15th, the truck was involved in a deadly hit and run and left the scene.

Officers reported that it was a black and silver Dodge Ram 3500 dually lifted truck with a bull nose front bumper and diesel tank or possible welder in the bed that was caught on camera leaving the scene.

Midland Crime Stoppers took to Facebook and stated that the truck seen in this picture was involved in a deadly accident that took place on 300 S. Lamesa Rd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxiDu_0gCivVeH00

Crime Stoppers describes the driver as a young male around 17 to 18 years old, the group claims that the driver ran over a pedestrian in the roadway.

If you know anything, call MPD at (432) 685-7108 with any tips or call Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-8477 or use the mobile app P3 TIPS.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs7.com

Fatal hit and run in Ector County

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -The Texas Highway Patrol is seeking information on a hit and run crash that happened on Saturday at 2:20 A.M. An unknown vehicle was driving southbound on Loop 338 at milepost 284. A pedestrian identified as David Koehavong was intoxicated and in the roadway. Koehavong was...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD identifies victim in deadly Sunday crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly crash that happened Sunday night. Charles Young, 42, of Midland, was pronounced dead at the scene. Around 5:45 p.m. on June 19, officers and paramedics were dispatched to the 3000 block of W Front to investigate a two-vehicle crash. When they […]
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silver, TX
State
Texas State
Midland, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Dodge, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Midland, TX
cbs7.com

Fatal Crash in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -A Lamesa man has died in a crash on SH 349 in the early morning hours of Saturday. A Dodge Journey was traveling north on SH 349. A semi was stopped at the stop sign marked intersection between SH 349 and the off-ramp of SH 176. The semi then turned south onto SH 349 and failed to yield the right of way to the Dodge Journey. The Journey then hit the trailer of the semi.
MARTIN COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa Police Department is investigating a homicide

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Odessa Police Department, at approximately 6:20 pm, Odessa Police and Fire Rescue responded to a gunshot victim at 2502 North Tom Green. Upon arrival, officers located a male inside the residence with multiple gunshots wounds. He was transported to Medical Center Hospital where...
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mpd#Hit And Run#Smartphone App#Midland Police Department#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC Big 2 News

Lamesa man dies in weekend crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One Lamesa man is dead following an crash in Martin County. Liboryo Iglesias, 52, of Lamesa was found dead at the scene. According to the Department of Public Safety, Iglesias was traveling on SH 349 when he hit the trailer of a tractor truck that was stopped at an intersection between […]
LAMESA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man charged with stalking, assault

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he assaulted and stalked a woman earlier this month. Alvaro Cruz Lujan, 35, has been charged with one count of Stalking, a third-degree felony, and one count of Assault.  According to an affidavit, on June 11, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa Police arrest woman, 37, for Murder

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – The Odessa Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on Saturday. Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a gunshot victim at 2502 North Tom Green Avenue at approximately 6:20 P.M., according to a press release. The male victim was inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

ECISD student arrested for having gun on campus

ODESSA, Texas — An Ector County ISD student was arrested Monday for having a gun on campus during summer school at Bonham Middle School. ECISD police and the Odessa Police Department both received a tip about the student, according to a press release from the district. District police responded...
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
cbs7.com

Student arrested for possession of a weapon

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Monday morning, ECISD and the Odessa Police Department got a tip that a student in summer school at Bonham Middle School could be in possession of a gun. ECISD police and school leaders responded immediately and found the student, a 13-year-old boy, in possession of a gun. Police believe he brought the weapon to school to show other students; there is no indication he intended to harm anyone. He is now charged with places weapons prohibited and will also face disciplinary action from the school district. ECISD would like to thank those who came forward with the information. The district also wants to thank the officers and campus leaders who moved quickly to find the student and take him into custody.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Teen arrested in connection with series of car burglaries

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland teen was arrested earlier this week after police said he was caught with a stolen gun that went missing during a series of car burglaries in May. Izek Zarate, 17, has been charged with Theft of a Firearm.  According to an arrest affidavit, on May 17, a man called 911 […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man arrested following wild drunk driving chase

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he was drink behind the wheel and crashed into a Fire Marshal and then led law enforcement on a lengthy chase. David Jesus Andrade, 21, has been charged with drunk driving, aggravated assault against a peace officer, and causing a crash that left […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Andrews ISD teacher, 25, killed in crash

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Stephanie Stokes, 25, was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Midland County on Thursday, the Department of Public Safety said in a press release. The crash happened on the 7500 block of Highway 80 at 3:40 P.M. DPS said two vehicles were involved: a 2022 International truck tractor and a […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD makes another DWI arrest

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he was drunk behind the wheel of a car. 23-year-old Antonio Guzman has been charged with drunk driving. According to an affidavit, on June 16, an officer with the Odessa Police Department saw Guzman driving “recklessly” near 42nd Street and Grandview Avenue. According to […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

UPDATE: MCSO identifies suspect arrested after ‘hoax’ 911 call

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A heavy police presence was reported Thursday morning in south Midland County after someone called 911 and reported a kidnapping and shots fired. Multiple agencies including the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Midland Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene near Highway 349 and County Road 320 to investigate. According […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Deadly Midland County crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Texas Department of Public Safety says that one person is dead after a crash that happened around 3:40 pm yesterday afternoon on Hwy 80, 2.6 miles west of Midland. According to troopers, an International truck tractor was stopped on Hwy 80 blocking both westbound lanes, trying to turn into the eastbound […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy