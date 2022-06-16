Woodbine Man Sentenced for Child Pornography Offense

(Council Bluffs) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says Curtis Lee Jensen, age 47, of Woodbine, was sentenced on Tuesday to twelve years in prison for Receipt of Child Pornography.

In January of 2021, a cyber tip was sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding child pornography being uploaded to a KIK Messenger account. The email address was traced to Jensen and law enforcement obtained and executed a search warrant for Jensen’s email and KIK account. The investigation revealed that Jensen received and distributed child pornography using his KIK account.

Jensen was sentenced to 144 months in prison. He must also serve an eight-year term of supervised release after the prison term and register as a sex offender. There is no parole in the federal system.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Internet Crimes Against Children Unit investigated the case. This case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Offices for the Southern District of Iowa.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. For more information about Project Safe Childhood and resources about internet safety, please visit www.usdoj.gov/psc.