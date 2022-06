Kata Hay, a country singer and former contestant of “The Voice,” has been reportedly arrested for allegedly having illegal contact with a friend’s minor son. According to TMZ, the former “The Voice” contestant was arrested on Tuesday (June 14th) in Sumner County, Tennessee. The 35-year-old singer was allegedly making sexual comments about the 16-year-old boy right in front of his parents. Authorities also report that the singer had been staying at the family’s home for a short period of time. The minor also revealed that Hay made out with him and forced him to touch her inappropriately multiple times against his will.

SUMNER COUNTY, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO