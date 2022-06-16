ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Boeheim’s Army releases first edition of 2022 roster

By Brennan Miller
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32nxA8_0gCiuHZY00

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Reigning ‘The Basketball Tournament’ ( TBT ) champions Boeheim’s Army released their initial roster on Tuesday, June 15th, with Syracuse basketball alumni at the forefront of the team.

After leading Boeheim’s Army to a championship win in the million-dollar winner-take-all tournament last year, 5-time champion DJ Kennedy and 4-time champion DeAndre Kane return as two of the most important pieces of the roster assembled by team chairman Adam Weitsman . Joining those two are Syracuse alumni Andrew White and CJ Fair , both of whom have played on the team in years past, and some fresh ‘Cuse faces, Marek Dolezaj , Rakeem Christmas, and Tyler Ennis all signing on to play for the first time.

Absent from the roster is long-time participant Eric Devendorf , now the head coach of Liverpool High School JV girls’ basketball, who seems to be retiring from TBT after the team won in last year’s bracket.

There is still time to edit rosters before the tournament begins, and Boeheim’s Army still has two open spots to fill, but there is no word yet on who the players who will fill those positions will be.

Games are set to start July 16th, with the Syracuse Regional, to be played at Onondaga Community College , tipping off on July 22nd. Tickets for the Regional can be found at thetournament.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWLP

NYS Police looking for stolen motorcycle out of AVA, NY

TOWN OF AVA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County are trying to locate a stolen motorcycle out of the Town of Ava and are asking for the public for help. A red 1991 Honda Nighthawk 750 motorcycle was stolen from 6018 W. Ava Road in the Town of Ava. Registration […]
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WWLP

Six injured when taxi jumps curb in Manhattan

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Six people were hurt, three of them seriously injured, when a taxi jumped a curb in Manhattan on Monday afternoon, officials said. The cab driver was making a left turn and collided with a bicyclist near Broadway and West 29th Street around 1 p.m., authorities said. The taxi appeared to slow down, […]
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Liverpool, NY
Syracuse, NY
Sports
WWLP

NY man made up kidnap claim to win over estranged spouse: cops

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island man claimed to police that he had been kidnapped, only to allegedly admit later that he made up the story in an attempt to curry favor with his estranged spouse, according to authorities. Luis R. Umanzor filed a report with Suffolk County police on June 16, claiming that […]
ISLANDIA, NY
WWLP

Utica Housing Study Results

Community developer CZB LLC has presented the findings of their housing study for the City of Utica, the results include the population in Utica is growing but the number of households has been decreasing.
UTICA, NY
WWLP

WWLP

24K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy