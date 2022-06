The water tower painting project was reviewed. The village will be going forward to get bids for the water tower interior painting project, as well as a generator to be shared by the Village and the Water Department. Hutchinson Electric gave a rough estimate of cost of one. Dave Riddell, Water Operator, was asked about contractors for the painting project, and answered that Putnam County Painting has done it in the past, and also does it for the communities of Cambridge and Orion. The suggestion was made to ask Jack Kusak, City Engineer, to give some other suggestions for painting contractors.

