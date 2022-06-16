ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘It’s Important, It’s Just a Bit Under the Radar’: Annecy Celebrates Swiss Animation

By Marta Balaga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WbSpJ_0gCiu54500

France’s Annecy Intl. Animation Film Festival is celebrating Swiss animation – which marked its 100 th anniversary back in 2021 – with a slew of retrospectives, screenings and special events.

In its Official Selection, Switzerland is represented through 13 films spread across different sections. The fest has collaborated with various institutions on the tribute, including the GSFA, the association of Swiss animation filmmakers, the Swiss Films Archive or the Animatou and Fantoche festivals.

All the while, notes artistic director Marcel Jean, the Focus tries to express the films’ variety and range.

“There isn’t one technique that’s associated with that country, there isn’t one style. I would say that the main characteristic is the fact that there are not that many feature films,” he says.

Still, Sam and Fred Guillaume’s “Max & Co,” Zoltán Horváth and Juan José Lozano’s “Red Jungle” will also be shown, as well as the Oscar-nominated “My Life as a Zucchini” by Claude Barras, awarded the top prize at Annecy in 2016 and now accompanied by Charlotte Desigaud’s photographic exhibition.

Noting that without international co-producers a move into features is “impossible” at the moment, Swiss artists like Marina Rosset or Jonathan Laskar enjoy expressing themselves in a shorter form.

“There is no real market for short films, but that’s the point – because there is no market, we can make what we want,” says Laskar. “In Switzerland, we are free.”

Laskar’s “The Record” is shown in the official short films competition alongside Noah Erni’s “The Invention of Less” – which sees a polar bear moving to Zurich and working as an “Uber carrier” – and “Lucky Man,” Claude Luyet’s take on the American dream.

“I had to go back to my own story, the story of my family,” says Laskar about a film revolving around a magic record, able to read one’s soul. As one man listens to it, old memories return. Including those of World War II.

“I have a Jewish background. When I was 20, I went to Germany. I could see Buchenwald [concentration camp] from my window. At first, I didn’t want to talk about this theme. But this man, he remembers the truth – that in itself is a positive thing. It’s our duty to talk about hope.”

While the festival wanted to spotlight recognizable names, from sand animation masters Gisèle and Ernest “Nag” Ansorge to Julius Pinschsewer and Georges Schwizgebel, recipient of an Annecy Honorary Cristal in 2017, it also welcomed “new blood.”

“These auteurs with strong personalities, it’s something we know about Swiss animation. But we also wanted to focus on a younger generation,” Marcel Jean tells Variety , mentioning the likes of Marcel Barelli, behind 2021 “In Nature” (“Very interesting, a very underrated filmmaker”) or Isabelle Favez.

The latter, favoring stories for a younger audience, will also show her latest TV special “Giuseppe” about a small hedgehog who wants to discover winter.

“It’s my second film made specially for children after ‘Zibilla’ [about a zebra adopted by a family of horses] and the more I am doing it, the more I love it,” she says.

“As a hedgehog, Giuseppe has limitations. He has to accept that it’s too cold for him in the winter. We keep telling our children they can do anything, but we shouldn’t lie. Sometimes, we have to accept our limits. And it can actually be a good thing.”

Marina Rosset will also skew younger in “The Queen of the Foxes,” focusing on “the saddest of all foxes.” While her minions keep bringing her discarded love letters humans were too shy to send out, she remains unmoved. After all, where are the compliments about furry ears?

“Someone was writing me love letters I didn’t want to receive. I was writing love letters, which I wasn’t sending. I started to think about all that,” she says. Admitting that her close-knit community tries its best to reflect its country’s cultural and linguistic identity.

“The Swiss animation scene can be easily defined with one word: diversity,” agrees Swiss Films’ Marcel Müller, mentioning varied techniques and topics.

“It’s strongly linked to the specificity of our little country where four different official languages are spoken,” he adds, pointing out that Swiss shorts tend to be more oriented towards arthouse and are less commercial than their French or American counterparts.

“Even Swiss people ask us: ‘Why do you want to focus on Swiss animation?!’ But when I look at Annecy’s selection over the past 10 years, Switzerland has been among the countries with the most films. It’s important, it’s just a bit under the radar,” notes Marcel Jean.

Isabelle Favez adds: “We are a small country, but you can’t really say: ‘That’s a Swiss film.’ And I like it!”

#Radar#Swiss People#Annecy Intl#Official Selection#Gsfa#The Swiss Films Archive#Fantoche
Paramount Streaming Chief Tom Ryan Talks Global Expansion, New Originals (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. As Paramount+ prepares for its splashy, star-studded U.K. and Ireland launch in London on Monday, Paramount’s president and CEO of streaming Tom Ryan spoke to Variety about the rebranded company’s global streaming biz expansion that, besides being powered by original content, stands out in the field for its diversified model. This model involves a mix of platforms and partnerships, combining direct-to-consumer and a la carte offerings with a market-by-market approach. The two main prongs that distinguish Paramount’s streaming offer are the combination of the fast-growing Paramount+ premium offer and its free, ad-supported streaming service...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Ivan Reitman’s Daughter Catherine Reflects on Her First Father’s Day Without Him: ‘I’d Absorb Every Moment’

Click here to read the full article. My father died on Super Bowl Sunday. The night before, he had told me — in his signature style of sincere but “got places to be” — that he was proud of me. He then went to sleep and never woke up. Today, four months later, we celebrate Father’s Day. I’ve always thought the purpose of Father’s Day was to give dads a nice meal. An amusing gift. A few hours of praise and priority, before the wave of ordinary life crashes us back into our routine. But outside of a few hours of...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Variety

‘Succession’ Ratchets Up the Tension, Italian Style, in Season Finale

Click here to read the full article. Director and executive producer Mark Mylod shares more with his “Succession” creator/showrunner Jesse Armstrong than British roots — notably, a determination to push their critically lauded HBO drama’s bar ever higher.  Like the show’s first two season finales, helmed by Mylod in the U.K. and Croatia respectively, its latest — “All the Bells Say” — brims with conflict in a foreign land. This time, the characters navigate Italy, as the futures of the Roys’ media conglomerate, Waystar Royco, and some of its key players become unmoored, ahead of a shocking denouement.   “I have remained the...
TV SERIES
Variety

How Matthew Fox Was Lured Out of ‘Retirement’ to Lead Apocalyptic Thriller ‘Last Light’

Click here to read the full article. More than a decade after the end of “Lost,” actor Matthew Fox has returned to TV with apocalyptic thriller “Last Light,” which world premiered Friday at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival. The show, which will stream on Peacock and is produced by MGM Intl. TV Productions, envisions a society plunged into chaos when oil supplies are jeopardized. Fox plays one of the world’s leading petro-chemical engineers, while “Downton Abbey’s” Joanne Froggatt plays his wife. In amongst the wider crisis is a battle to save their family. At a press conference in Monte-Carlo Saturday, Fox addressed his...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Wolf Pack’ Series From Jeff Davis at Paramount+ Sets Four Leads

Click here to read the full article. Paramount+ has found its “Wolf Pack.” Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson and Tyler Lawrence Gray have signed on to play the leads of the streamer’s upcoming supernatural teen drama series. Although “Wolf Pack” revolves around werewolves and is developed for television by Jeff Davis, the series is unconnected to his former MTV series “Teen Wolf” or the upcoming Paramount+ film sequel. The series is instead based on the book series of the same name by Canadian horror author Edo Van Belkom. The show focuses on two teenagers who are caught in a...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Little Nicholas: Happy as Can Be’ Review: The Pint-Size Hero of a Cartoon ‘The 400 Blows’ Meets His Makers

Click here to read the full article. Every time someone takes a comic book character the world adores and decides to make an animated movie, there’s a risk they won’t do justice to the original designs. “The Adventures of Tintin” comes immediately to mind, since Spielberg and company made the bold choice of swapping artist Hergé’s appealing clean-line designs with appalling performance-capture zombies. Or 2019’s disappointing “The Addams Family” reboot, which effectively turned Charles Addams’ macabre sketches into benign, generic-looking balloon animals. It’s a problem the folks at ON Entertainment take seriously. They’re the ones who translated Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s “The...
MOVIES
Variety

The Strokes Electrify Chicago, Apologize to ‘Republicans in the Crowd’ at Intimate Benefit Concert for Kina Collins

Click here to read the full article. The last time the Strokes played Chicago’s Metro was in 2001. The band’s debut album “Is This It” was just a few months old, but it had already launched Julian Casablancas and Co. to indie stardom. The now festival anthem and sports arena staple “Reptilia,” which would bring them to new heights, was two years away. Two decades later, the Strokes returned to the 1,100-cap Wrigleyville venue in support of local politician Kina Collins’ congressional run. Collins is a 31-year-old progressive activist whose platform includes fighting for unions, universal healthcare, body autonomy, gun control...
CHICAGO, IL
Variety

