Friends of the Library hold golf tournament

Time is taking its toll on the Summers County Library, but the Friends of the Library are ready to swing into action. The group is holding a golf tournament fundraiser on Sunday, June 26, at 1 p.m. It will be held at the Willowwood Country Club.

Originally constructed as a bank, the now Summers County Library has been open for more than 100 years. The National Bank of Summers, the original business occupying the building, opened its doors in 1921.

According to the Summers County Friends of the Library, the windows have begun to rust and leak. Because of this, the group has decided to host a fundraiser to replace the leaking windows.

To register for the tournament, call the Country Club at 304-466-3220 before 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 25. Teams will be picked between 12 and 12:30 p.m. on the day of the event. Tee-off is at 1 p.m. The fee is $40 for all golfers, which includes two mulligans.

Each winning team will receive a prize. The first-place team will walk away with $400, second place with $200 and third place with $100. There will also be door prizes and a 50/50 drawing.

