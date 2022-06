The Steam Deck has a lot of power for its size, and when you want to game on something bigger, you can by connecting it to a larger display. That can be very useful if you’re playing a game where a bigger screen is important for seeing text or detail, or if you’re on the go and want to share some gaming experiences with a friend group. It also makes certain things, like working in the Linux terminal, much easier when tinkering.

