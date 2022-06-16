ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccook County, SD

SD DOH reports three COVID-19 deaths; increase in active cases

amazingmadison.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActive cases of COVID-19 have increased in the state, according to a weekly update by the state Department of Health. There are now more than 25-hundred active cases...

www.amazingmadison.com

Mix 97-3

When Can You Start Buying Fireworks in South Dakota?

Pyrotechnics lovers can start to rejoice! We are down to T-minus one week and counting until South Dakota residents can legally buy fireworks again in the state. Soon your radio and television will be inundated with fireworks ads every hour because fireworks officially go on sale in just a few days here in the land of the free and the home of the boom.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

‘Everything is a victory’: Teen recovering from UTV crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Amidst the high school and college football players at the Sanford Fieldhouse on Monday stood a 14-year-old boy, tossing a football with his dad. While the activity may seem mundane, it’s something that wouldn’t have been possible a year ago for 14-year-old Landyn Keiser.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Sioux Falls Woman Arrested For OWI While Child Is In Vehicle

Lyon County, Iowa — A Sioux Falls woman faces criminal charges after a traffic stop in Lyon County late Saturday afternoon. According to court documents, shortly after 5 pm Saturday, a Lyon County Deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding, and allegedly smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle when he approached.
LYON COUNTY, IA
County
Mccook County, SD
amazingmadison.com

Central Electric Cooperative awards Operation Round-Up grants

Central Electric Cooperative is awarding close to 13-thousand dollars in Operation Round-Up grants to support projects in its service area. Through Operation Round-Up, participating cooperative members round up their monthly electric bill to the next whole dollar. Several Central Electric employees contribute to the cause through payroll as well. Member and employee contributions are pooled together to support local causes through the grant program.
SANBORN COUNTY, SD
amazingmadison.com

Law enforcement respond to handgun threatening incident in Madison

The Madison Police Department responded to the 300-block of Northeast 2nd Street in Madison on Sunday evening for an individual who was threatening a person with a handgun. The incident began just after 8:00 Sunday night. It was believed that prior to law enforcement’s arrival, the person had re-entered the residence with the handgun.
MADISON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Man arrested after threatening someone with a gun

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Sunday, just after 8:00 pm, the Madison Police Department responded to the 300 block of NE 2nd Street for an individual who was threatening a person with a handgun. It was believed that prior to law enforcement’s arrival the subject had re-entered...
MADISON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Excessive heat: Is your county in a heat advisory?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The extreme heat from the first part of the weekend will carry over into the work week. KELOLAND’s meteorologists are continuing to monitor the thermometer as temperatures continue to rise to dangerously hot levels. Stay up to date on the latest weather forecast and any potential severe weather here.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man arrested for threatening with gun in Madison

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — The Madison Police Department says it arrested a man after an incident Sunday night. Authorities say officers were called to the 300 block of Northeast 2nd Street for an individual with a handgun around 8 p.m. The man was reportedly threatening someone with the gun.
MADISON, SD
amazingmadison.com

LAIC to hold annual meeting Thursday

The Lake Area Improvement Corporation is holding its annual meeting on Thursday. The meeting will be held at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse in Madison. The LAIC’s annual meeting will start with a social at 5:00 Thursday, followed by a presentation and event at 5:30.
MADISON, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hutchinson, McCook, Minnehaha, Turner by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 18:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-20 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hutchinson; McCook; Minnehaha; Turner The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Minnehaha County in southeastern South Dakota Southeastern McCook County in southeastern South Dakota Northern Turner County in southeastern South Dakota Eastern Hutchinson County in southeastern South Dakota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 727 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Marion, or 8 miles west of Parker, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Marion around 740 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Parker and Monroe. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, SD
gowatertown.net

UPDATE: Cyclist on fundraising trek killed in I-29 crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a Canadian bicyclist who was raising money for his granddaughter’s kidney transplant with a long-distance ride has died from injuries suffered when he was struck by a truck driver in South Dakota. Jean-Pierre Petit, of Winnipeg, Manitoba, was hit from behind...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Ravnsborg’s name on letter; Pride celebration; lemonade fundraiser

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, June 19. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s impeachment trial takes place this week in Pierre. But a letter with Ravnsborg’s signature, that criticizes President Biden, is coming under scrutiny ahead of Tuesday’s proceedings.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brown, Brule, Buffalo, Campbell, Charles Mix by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 14:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-20 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brown; Brule; Buffalo; Campbell; Charles Mix; Clark; Codington; Davison; Day; Deuel; Dewey; Douglas; Edmunds; Faulk; Grant; Gregory; Hamlin; Hand; Hanson; Hughes SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 395 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AURORA BEADLE BROWN BRULE BUFFALO CAMPBELL CHARLES MIX CLARK CODINGTON DAVISON DAY DEUEL DEWEY DOUGLAS EDMUNDS FAULK GRANT GREGORY HAMLIN HAND HANSON HUGHES HYDE JERAULD JONES KINGSBURY LYMAN MARSHALL MCPHERSON MINER POTTER ROBERTS SANBORN SPINK STANLEY SULLY WALWORTH
AURORA COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Amazon’s opening in Sioux Falls delayed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A representative from Amazon said the company has experienced delays opening in Sioux Falls. Amazon Regional Spokesperson, Scott Seroka, wrote to Dakota News Now, confirming that the Amazon Fulfillment Warehouse is experiencing delays opening in Sioux Falls. We’re still excited to launch this...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Two cited for drugs in casino parking lot

LARCHWOOD—Two Dell Rapids, SD, residents face drug-related citations following an incident about 11:55 p.m. Monday, June 13, in the parking lot at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The citing of 24-year-old Dalton Scott Fredrichsen and 21-year-old Emily Ruth Welch stemmed from them being found in...
LARCHWOOD, IA
sdpb.org

Despite heat wave, Sioux Falls Pride brings out thousands

Despite a 96-degree heatwave, thousands of people gathered in downtown Sioux Falls to celebrate the city’s LGBTQ+ community. For Sioux Falls resident Kameron Nelson, Pride is a celebration of the freedom to love the way one chooses. . “Love is love. There’s a ton of people out here today celebrating...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Good Earth State Park summer concert series continues Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Good Earth State Park, located southeast of Sioux Falls, will continue its summer concert series Sunday at 4 PM. The concert is one of several that go on at the park over the course of the summer. Eclectic Americana, a band local to the region, will play tonight. The food truck Hunny Bunny will be available to patrons.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Washington Examiner

Final abortion clinic in South Dakota closes

Republican Gov. Kristi Noem celebrated her state shuttering its last abortion clinic on Tuesday. A Planned Parenthood facility in Sioux Falls has closed, leaving no clinics remaining in the Mount Rushmore State as the nation awaits a decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which is expected to overturn Roe v. Wade.

