Child dies in Tuscaloosa County pool accident

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A 3-year-old died in a pool accident on Wednesday, according to Lake View Police.

Lake View Police said officers, Lake View Fire Department, McCalla Fire Department and Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Medical Deputies responded to the Tannehill Preserve Community Pool in response to a 3-year-old involved in an accident.

The child was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Lake View Police called the situation a “tragic accident.”

No further details are available at this time.

