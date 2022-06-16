Tompkins County Sheriff holding forum on unarmed pilot program

(WSYR-TV) — A pilot shortage is forcing a popular airline to cease operations in three U.S. cities, including a destination in Central New York. The Points Guys, a travel blog, published on Sunday that American Airlines will no longer serve Ithaca, N.Y., Islip, N.Y., and Toledo, Ohio, effective September 7. The airline cites a regional pilot shortage affecting the industry. “American Airlines has made the difficult decision to end service in Islip and Ithaca, New York, and Toledo, Ohio… We’re extremely grateful for the care and service our team members provided to our customers,” a spokesperson for the airline stated.
