Obituary Notices – June 16, 2022

City of Puyallup announcement. Puyallup, WA – The City is hosting a public ceremony to dedicate the “We Are One” project, a collaboration with the Puyallup School District to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion through artistic expression. The ceremony will be held on the second floor of the College Center building at Pierce College on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 2 pm.
Downtown On the Go announcement. Explore the vibrant musical culture of downtown Tacoma in this 0.5 mile walk, led by the Tacoma Youth Symphony Association (TYSA). The walk will begin at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, July 6 in Pierce Transit Park/Theatre Square Park (the park next to Theater on the Square) and lead throughout the downtown Theater District, Antique Row, and Opera Alley. Enjoy performances along the walk that highlight a variety of arts organizations and learn more about the history and programs that these groups offer! At the end of the walk, enjoy ice cream and popsicles provided by the TYSA Board of Trustees. An American Sign Language interpreter will be available on the tour. After the in-person walk, the tour will be available on the free GeoTourist app.
City of Lakewood announcement. Sealed bids will be received by the City of Lakewood at the office of the City Clerk at 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-5027, until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday July 7, 2022, and not later, and will then be opened and publicly read aloud in the Council Chambers shortly thereafter.
TACOMA – Construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close East 27th/East Wiley Street at East L Street in Tacoma one more time to finish sidewalks, curbs, and paving. Atkinson Construction crews will close the intersection around-the-clock from 7 a.m., Tuesday, June 21 through 5...
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. We’d like to share with you a commendation that six of our deputies received for their courage and compassion during an incident where a domestic violence suspect cut himself with a knife. Following the incident, their sergeant submitted the following letter of commendation:
Locally, three productions were postponed amid prayers that they would be able to come in at the tail of the 2021-2022 season. Two are coming back and both are virtually unheard of, but offer possibilities of connections and interest. The two plays are Silent Sky at Tacoma Little Theatre, and Oregon Trail at CenterStage.
City of Tacoma social media post. Apply to serve on a Committee, Board or Commission (CBC). We have positions open on the Equity in Contracting Advisory Committee, Transportation Committee & Tacoma Creates Advisory Board. Learn more & apply cityoftacoma.org/cbc.
Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity announcement. June is National Homeownership Month and we also celebrate Juneteenth, otherwise known as Freedom Day. While our nation has come a long way since Juneteenth, one of the chief drivers of racial inequities that persists today is historic discrimination in U.S. housing policy—particularly discrimination against Black Americans.
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The public is invited to learn about Clover Park School District’s 2022-23 draft budget at a virtual community forum at 4:30 p.m. on June 21, 2022, using the ZOOM Web Conferencing and Meeting application. Individuals who wish to attend this forum can do so by...
The May 2022 Board Review can be seen here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Northwest Seaport Alliance announcement. On March 18, 2022, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced plans for prepositioning containers of agricultural goods near port terminals to help improve service for shippers of U.S. grown agricultural commodities. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced its partnership with The Northwest Seaport Alliance (NWSA) to enhance access to a 49-acre “pop up” site in Seattle to accept either dry agricultural or refrigerated containers for temporary storage at NWSA.
Comments / 0