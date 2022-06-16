Obituary Notices – June 16, 2022

Downtown On the Go announcement. Explore the vibrant musical culture of downtown Tacoma in this 0.5 mile walk, led by the Tacoma Youth Symphony Association (TYSA). The walk will begin at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, July 6 in Pierce Transit Park/Theatre Square Park (the park next to Theater on the Square) and lead throughout the downtown Theater District, Antique Row, and Opera Alley. Enjoy performances along the walk that highlight a variety of arts organizations and learn more about the history and programs that these groups offer! At the end of the walk, enjoy ice cream and popsicles provided by the TYSA Board of Trustees. An American Sign Language interpreter will be available on the tour. After the in-person walk, the tour will be available on the free GeoTourist app.

TACOMA, WA ・ 12 HOURS AGO