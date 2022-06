SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A relatively cool start to the week will give way to warmer temperatures later on and strengthening chances of thunderstorms. The National Weather Service in Reno said more typical summer-like temperatures should be expected Wednesday through the weekend with highs in the mid 90s for western Nevada and low to mid 80s for the Tahoe-Truckee region on Wednesday through the end of the week. The high temps in the Sierra may be stunted if thunderstorms develop in the afternoons, the service said.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO