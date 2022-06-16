ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

How Perfume Genius Learned to Wield What Makes Him Different as 'A Source of Power'

By Stephen Daw
 4 days ago

Getting back into his natural rhythm didn’t take Mike Hadreas very long. Speaking to Billboard via Zoom from Sydney, Australia, the mutli-hyphenate behind pop project Perfume Genius says that while he was initially concerned that going back on a headlining solo tour following the pandemic would feel odd, he can’t help but feel like he’s home.

“ I had no idea what it was going to feel like — if it was going to feel familiar and easy to settle back into, or if it was going to feel really challenging,” he says, coming off of a string of dates in New Zealand. “I think I just need to perform.”

It’s certainly a good thing, then, that Hadreas has a reason to head out on an international tour — on Friday (June 17), Perfume Genius will drop Ugly Season (via Matador Records), Hadreas’ sixth studio album under the moniker. Repurposing the original compositions from his interpretive dance collaboration with choreographer Kate Wallich, The Sun Still Burns Here , the new album sees Hadreas once again wading into new, experimental waters when it comes to his evolutionary pop sound.

Ahead of the remainder of the rest of his world tour, Hadreas caught up with Billboard , chatting about everything from working with Karen O , to finding new ways to explore his creative output, to the evolution of their LGBTQ anthem “ Queen .”

How are you doing, how’s the tour been going?

I’m doing good, I’m in Syndey right now, in Australia. The dates have been going really good, I’m very happy.

Love that! Well there’s so much happening right now, with the album coming out on Friday, your tour — how are you feeling with the current state of things?

I feel good! I feel good, I really love touring right now. Don’t get me wrong, it feels insane and wild and post-apocalyptic in a lot of ways, but I … I don’t know, I just really enjoy live performing way more than I ever have. I love my band, I love the crowds. Maybe I just need it more now than I did before? I’m not sure.

I was going to ask, has the transition back to performing live been at all strange for you?

Honestly? No. Not for me. [ Laughs .] I feel like sometimes I thought there would be a disconnect. Because everything right now feels like weird competing energies, you know? Things feel weirdly familiar, but also alien and off, because we haven’t done them for a long time. But, I think I just need to perform — and I don’t think I knew that until this tour. I haven’t had that much time away from it as I did over the last two years, so I never really realized how much I need my outlets.

I’m not very good at talking about my feelings, I’m not very good at processing things in a regular, everyday way. So, performing and writing are my outlets for processing everything around me. Well, it’s also how I’m social, it’s how I leave the house — honestly, everything is attached to it.

Totally get that. Well, we should talk about Ugly Season , which is such a cool album — all of this music comes from your dance project The Sun Still Burns Here. What made you decide to turn the music of that project into an album?

Yeah, I always intended to make it into an album. When I started writing out the music for it, I was immediately like, “Oh, this should be its own record, too. I want to make an album and make it something that people can listen to outside of the theater, and detached from the dance.” But also, with the short film that I made with all of this, it’s just… I wanted this thing to be something that can live in different places, you know? Like, it can be an album, a dance piece, a short film, all of it.

But the music was made with Blake [Mills] and Alan [Wyffels], and I’ve been making all of my records with them for a long time, so that felt really nice and familiar. But it was also really open-ended in terms of what we could do and how we could do it. So we kind of went a little crazy, and thought more about the scope of energy — instead of trying to say street names and tell a story from my journal, if that makes sense.

Ugly Season is such an evocative title, what made you select that particular lyric as the album title?

S–t, I don’t know. [ Laughs .] I guess … it’s weird, because with a lot of the songs, what happens is I will write the whole song in gibberish, but then one or two lines will be actual words. And I think “B–ch, it’s ugly season,” was the only lyric in that whole song, where I eventually wrote around it. I don’t know how or why that came out fully formed like it did, but I genuinely love it. I like the way the words look, I love what they represent as words, I love how the song has this energy … it kind of reminds me of my song “Queen,” which is kind of about retooling, repointing energies that are pointed at you. It’s about using ugliness or feeling gross, or like a swamp thing, and using it as a source of power.

You mentioned the visual aspect of this album, which is a short film you co-created with Jacolby Satterwhite — what made you want to work with him on this?

I think, as we were talking about me having a hard time processing… I think it’s because, like everybody and everything, I feel like I have 80 things going on at once, and I have a hard time picking one thing. Or I just pick nothing, because it’s too hard to pay attention to all of it. But making things, and making music and videos is a way for all of that competing energy to be really graceful and be really beautiful and elegant, and have these fantastical, campy, high-brow, low-brow energies all at once.

That’s what his work does for me — it’s everything all at once. We’re both kind of the same age, and we have the same tastes, and I think it just all connected. It helped me trust what he was going to do when he sent out the music.

I’ve always appreciated that you bring this fascinating visual side to everything — the livestreams and videos around Set My Heart on Fire, this visual component to Ugly Season, etc. What’s a medium you haven’t gotten to tackle yet that you’re excited about trying?

Oh, I want to make a narrative film. Like, a proper movie. I really want to be in it, because I want to do all of things I’m dreaming of the movie being about. I mean, I’ve always said that I won’t write a book unless I’m 100% certain that it won’t be about me — well, it will be about me, but it won’t directly be about me.

Let me be clear — it would be about me, but it would be body-horror, and like a weird setting. I don’t know, “sex with buildings” energy. I’m not kidding, either!

I also wanted to congratulate you on your song with Yeah Yeah Yeahs “ Spitting Off the Edge of the World ,” how did that collaboration happen?

Karen O just wrote to me, it was crazy! Our friend Cody [Critcheloe], who directed the video, introduced us. I was… I’ve been a fan for such a long time, and so before I even heard the song I was immediately on board. But then I heard the song and it was everything you would ever want from them, it was so much their sound. I’m so happy that I got to be a part of it; it’s such a good song, the video is so sick, the whole thing is just incredible.

That’s a good lesson in life — if Karen O asks you to do something, you say “yes.”

For sure, literally no hesitation.

With it being Pride Month, and with the state of things for the LGBTQ community being not great, I’ve been thinking a lot about your song “Queen,” and how it has become a triumphant protest anthem for the LGBTQ community. What has your experience been like with that song, and watching become this iconic Pride song?

Well, I remember when I put it out, everyone around me was asking, “Why? Why are you doing this? Everything seems to be going well, why are you being so political?” And then, a few years later, the question immediately became, “Why aren’t you being more political?” It’s a very weird thing to see happen — everything is in an up-and-down wave of conversation. S–t is always bad and happening, I guess.

I love that song, I’ve played that song every show since I made it, and it always feels important, you know what I mean? Like, even if people feel shy or it’s a quiet show, I can always really feel everybody in the crowd as soon as I start playing “Queen.” I’m so proud of that song to this day.

Billboard

ONE N’ ONLY Talk Latest Single ‘Lucky’ & Shares Some Lucky Moments in Daily Life

Click here to read the full article. ONE N’ ONLY is a Japan-based boy band whose name reflects its unique style of music that’s not just J-pop or K-pop, but a combination of the two they’ve coined “JK-pop.” The currently six-member team released its new song “LUCKY” on Friday (June 17), a track born from the members’ heartfelt desire to “give a bit of strength to those facing various difficulties” in today’s world where good things are overshadowed by the bad. The group is also set to travel to South America in July to perform at Anime Friends São Paulo, the...
MUSIC
Billboard

Quavo & Takeoff Help Launch New Motown-COLORS Series Celebrating Black Music Month

Click here to read the full article. Motown Records and COLORSxSTUDIOS have partnered for an exclusive performance and content series to celebrate Black Music Month in June. The week-long series launched on Friday (June 17) with a performance and interview from Migos’ Quavo and Takeoff, who recently dropped their collaborative track “Hotel Lobby” under the moniker Unc & Phew. “In celebration of Black Music Month, we’re joining forces with Motown Records (@motownrecords) to present a special series of performances and interviews,” COLORS wrote on Instagram. “Over the course of the next week, we’ll be sharing a host of new episodes of A...
MUSIC
Billboard

Black Eyed Peas Drop Intergalactic ‘Don’t You Worry’ Single & Video With Shakira, David Guetta: Watch

Click here to read the full article. Were you starting to miss the Black Eyed Peas and Shakira? Don’t you worry, they’ve got a brand new song and music video out now with David Guetta called “Don’t You Worry,” a feel good, space-themed summer anthem. The new music video finds the three rap stars behind BEP — will.i.am, apl.de.ap, and Taboo — playing aliens who come in peace to Shakira’s home planet, where the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer leads the charge in greeting and communicating with the extraterrestrial newcomers. “Don’t you worry, don’t you worry about a thing,” the quartet sings, with...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Watch Luke Combs Talk Miranda Lambert Collaboration & Who Would Make His Musical Mount Rushmore

Click here to read the full article. On June 24, Luke Combs will release his third studio album, Growin’ Up. In addition to the recent releases “Doin’ This,” “The Kind of Love We Make” and “Tomorrow Me,” the album also features a duet with Miranda Lambert on “Outrunnin’ Your Memory.” The collaboration came about shortly after Combs and songwriter Dan Isbell were writing with another artist and came up with the idea of a lyric, “When it rains in Seattle.” Though the song didn’t work for that artist, Combs had a writing session with Lambert the following day, and they ended...
MUSIC
Billboard

Beyoncé Releases ‘Break My Soul’ Single Early: Stream It Now

Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé has blessed our ears once more by giving the BeyHive a first taste of her upcoming album Renaissance with her new single “Break My Soul,” which dropped Monday night via Tidal and a lyric video on YouTube. It’s the first single from Bey’s upcoming seventh project Renaissance, which she announced would be released July 29 and cryptically added that it would only be “act i.” She subtly announced it by changing the bios on her socials to “6.  BREAK MY SOUL  midnight ET,” meaning “Break My Soul” is also the sixth track on the album....
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

Beyonce Drops ‘Break My Soul’ Early, Fans Are Buzzing

Click here to read the full article. Queen Bey is back, and the BeyHive is buzzing! Beyonce’s forthcoming album Renaissance is expected to drop July 29, that much we know, thanks to cryptic messages posted to the superstar singer’s website and socials. The first single lifted from it is “Break My Soul,” which fans were expecting to drop at midnight. Beyonce is one for surprises and “Break My Soul” dropped early, at about 10pm ET Monday.  On it, Big Freedia can be heard chanting, “Release your anger, release your mind.” Renaissance is the followup to 2016’s LP Lemonade, Beyonce’s sixth straight leader on the Billboard...
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

Drake Drops Surprise ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ Album: Stream It Now

Click here to read the full article. Drake will be taking control over the summer after releasing his surprise seventh studio album Honestly, Nevermind on Friday (June 17). The new full-length project comes only day after the Toronto rapper surprised the world with a simple announcement on his Instagram: “7th studio album ‘HONESTLY, NEVERMIND’ out at midnight.” It serves as the follow-up to the 6 God’s sixth LP Certified Lover Boy, which he dropped less than a year ago on Sept. 3, 2021. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 as well as Billboard‘s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts, and it contained the Billboard Hot 100-topping single “Way...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

Community Policy